Kyambogo student admitted after being assaulted by Chinese boss

By URN

A second year student of Development Studies at Kyambogo University is nursing abdominal pain at CPR Medical Center in Mukono town after allegedly being assaulted by his Chinese boss at Global Paper limited.

Mr Peter Waiswa secured a job at Global Paper limited in Mbalala Mukono after education institutions closed because of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Mr Waiswa says he decided to work to raise some money for tuition and support his single mother to care for his nine siblings.

However, his dream hangs in balance after his boss only identified as Liu, the head of the plywood department at Global paper who reportedly kicked his manhood leading to his admission at hospital.

Waiswa was admitted at CPR Medical Center on Monday after developing abdominal pains, which affected his movement.

He explains that Liu kicked his manhood without any explanation as he was picking plywood offcuts from the warehouse.

"My colleagues and I were picking offcuts plywood. I just felt him kicking me before I fell down. He never said a word. I don't know whether my offence was the slow pace at which I was picking the plywood,” Waisswa narrates.

Waiswa is worried about being discharged from the hospital without stabilising due to the high medical cost involved. His medical bill has since accumulated to Shs400, 000.

Mr Edward Sseggane, a clinical officer at CPR Medical Center, says Waiswa arrived at the facility in severe pain because of the severe injury in his private parts.

“When he arrived here he couldn't move because he had been severely injured around the private parts. So far he's spent here four days,” he said.

Mr Bonny Opendi, the Human Resource Manager Global Paper limited declined to comment on the matter and referred this reporter to Mukono police station.

Mr Ismael Kifudde, the Officer in Charge of Mukono Police Division, said investigations are underway to establish what could have happened.

Advertisement