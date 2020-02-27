By DERRICK WANDERA

Daniel Kyeyune, the victim who was killed during a shooting as police and other security forces battled Opposition supporters in Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District on Monday evening, was born in August 1992 in Nakulabye, Kiyaaye Zone 4 in Kampala.

Kyeyune lost his father in 2006 and was adopted by his step-father, Mr David Kabuye, a police officer attached to Nakulabye Police Station. He is survived by a son and widow, who works in Dubai.

In May last year, Kyeyune visited his wife’s parents and promised that he would be going back for the traditional marriage ceremony.



According to family members, he was planning to be introduced in May.

“We are preparing for the burial and I don’t want to be distracted by the media. We shall be burying tomorrow and that is all I can say,” Mr Kabuye said yesterday.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said they would assist in the burial arrangements.

“Since our own has lost a son, we shall help in arranging the burial ceremony and we are already on ground,” Mr Onyango said.

When Kyeyune’s body was handed over to the family last evening by police before withdrawing their forces from the suburb, People Power supporters chanting slogans filled the place.

Local authorities asked the group to refrain from talking politics, causing a scuffle.

“My son did not have any problem ever since he joined People Power group. He has become responsible and more helpful to the family,” Ms Faith Nakazzi, his mother, said.

Mr Kabuye said burial would take place at 2pm today in Lwamata Village in Semuto District.

Work, school life

Kyeyune’s neighbours said he had been working in Kisenyi as motor vehicle mechanic. His mother, Ms Faith Nakazzi, said her son went to Nakulabye Junior School for primary before proceeding to Nakulabye High School where he completed O-Level.