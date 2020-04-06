LC3 Chairperson arrested over theft of relief food

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Namisindwa District have arrested the Bumbo Sub County LC3 Chairperson over allegations of stealing and selling food meant for disaster victims.

The suspect identified as Bernard Sitatu, was reportedly nabbed on Saturday after concerned residents tipped off the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Moses Wamoto, that some relief items were being sold to unsuspecting people.

Mr Wamoto, says the suspect received 30 bags of rice weighing 50kgs each to distribute to the affected people.

“The rice was instead sold to public on open markets at various places in the district. As a leader I condemn this act,” he said.

Mr Wamoto says some exihibits were impounded at the suspect’s home in Sibanga Village, Buteteya Parish in Bumbo Sub County.

The rice was part of the items sent by the Office of the Prime Minister for people in the district who suffered the effects of natural disasters.

Advertisement

“He is currently detained at Lwakhakha Police Station as investigations go on. He will be produced in courts of law as soon as possible,” Mr Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson said.

A civil servant in the Office of Chief Administrative Officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that there are other government officials involved in the hideous act.