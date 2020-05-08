LDU officer shoots boda boda rider dead

By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

A trigger happy Local Defense Unit (LDU) personnel has shot dead a boda boda rider as he attempted to transport a pregnant woman on his motorcycle.

The incident happened at about 1.15pm along Elgin Street in Masaka Municipality.

According to the cctv footage from police, the yet to be identified LDU officer opened fire immediately after seeing the duo, a man and a pregnant woman sit on a motorcycle, which was parked outside Byansi Clinic.

Mr Mathias Wamala, an attendant at Byansi Clinic, said the suspect trailed the duo to the clinic and back to where the motorcycle was parked. The motive of the shooting is yet to be known.

“A pregnant woman came with the deceased on a motorcycle and she entered the clinic, when she moved out to sit on the motorcycle, I saw an LDU officer following them with a gun, he approached the cyclist and shot him at close range,” he said.

The body of the man, soaked in blood was a few minutes later picked up by police and taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The woman got injured by the bullet and was also rushed to the same hospital to receive medical treatment.

Ms Maurine Namubiru, another eye witness, said the suspect opened fire and after killing the man, he fled the scene while shooting in the air to scare away people from chasing him.

“At first, we thought the victims and LDU officer knew each, but we were surprised to see him shoot at them before fleeing the scene,” she said.

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional police spokesperson said information about the incident is still scanty, but they have started a hunt for LDU personal that committed the offence.