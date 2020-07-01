By CHARITY AKULLO

Three members of the Local Defence Unit (LDU) who allegedly participated in the killing of a 65-year-old man in Oyam District have been arrested.

The suspects are among five members of the LDU allegedly involved in the killing Francis Ogwang Munu.

Ogwang, a resident of Amati village, Juma Parish in Kamdini Sub-county was allegedly beaten by five LDU personnel who were dispersing people from Amati Trading Centre in Kamdini in Sub-county on Saturday evening.

Residents said that the LDU personnel, who were enforcing government directives to contain the spread of coronavirus, went to the trading centre at about 6:30pm and started beating people indiscriminately.

Mr Kenneth Ojok said his brother, Ogwang, was beaten as he returned from a clan meeting.