Lacor hospital deaths not caused by Covid-19

By CISSY MAKUMBI & TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

Two patients who died at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor on Monday, have tested negative to Covid 19.

Acholi region was sent into panic after two suspected Covid-19 patients passed on at St Mary’s hospital Lacor. They had been admitted at the facility’s isolation unit on Saturday after showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

According to the hospital management in a statement released Monday, they received three patients that presented signs similar to that of Covid-19 in the course last week. However, two of the patients died.

“These two patients were referrals from the neighbouring health facilities and came with other underlying diseases. They also reached the hospital in very critical condition,” the statement read in part.

One of the deceased was a Kenyan truck driver who came into the country about a month ago, he had a high fever at the time of admission.

The other victim, a Ugandan was isolated after developing complications weeks after giving birth and was from the neighbouring district.

The death of the two at the facility raised fear among the locals and leaders who had concluded that they could have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease. However, sample were taken from the deceased on Tuesday and taken for testing.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) who is also the district’s task force chairperson, Maj. Santo Okot Lapolo has said that the results of patients turned out to be negative.

“Results from Entebbe indicates that the samples of the victims drawn from Lacor hospital are negative of coronavirus. I therefore would like to call for calm among the population,” Mr Lapolo said.

