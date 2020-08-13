Land owner asks UNRA for Sh4b compensation

By JESSICA SABANO

A land owner in Mukono District wants the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to pay him an extra Shs4b besides the Shs400m he received as compensation for his property lost during the construction of the Mukono-Katosi-Nyenga road stretch.

Mr Godfrey Musisi, a resident of Mulajje village in Mukono District, claims his property was undervalued by UNRA while being issued compensation.

Mr Musisi’s land initially had a residential house, commercial buildings and fruit trees.

“After the court judgment that was executed in my favour, with a Shs400m compensation from UNRA, I was handed back my land title but this money was not enough for my property. This money could only cover for the foundation and not the entire property. I need Shs4b as compensation,” he said.

He added: “UNRA officials advised me to go ahead and develop the remaining piece of land but this particular stretch cannot be put to utilisation without blocking the road.”

The land owner alleges that his efforts to engage UNRA on several occasions to reach an amicable solution have not paid off.

Advertisement

Leaders speak out

However, the matter has been brought to the attention of Mukono District leaders.

The LC5 chairperson, Mr Andrew Ssenyonga, appealed to both parties to reach an understanding.

“If it is true that UNRA compensated him the Shs400m awarded by court then he should be able to reach an understanding without blocking the road,” he advised.

The Mukono South Member of Parliament, Mr Johnson Ssenyonga, equally expressed concern about the delayed compensation for some of the residents affected by the road project.

“I have not interacted with Musisi but my appeal is that the road should not be blocked. He should seek alternative means of settling the compensation claim with Unra without resorting to obstruction of traffic and business on the new road,” Mr Ssenyonga said.

The road

The 74km busy Mukono- Kyetume-Katosi-Nyenga road provides an alternative route for motorists connecting to the eastern part of Uganda off the busy Jinja-Kampala highway.

The road links the towns of Mukono, Kyetume and Katosi in Mukono District to Nkokonjeru and Nyenga in Buikwe District.

UNRA says..

The UNRA media relations manager, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, confirmed that they have had numerous engagements with Mr Musisi as part of the wider plan to have all project affected persons compensated.