Landlords say Museveni unfair on rent collections

Some landlords have said the President’s directive to halt rent collection is unfair because they have already paid property tax and ground rent to government which must be recovered from their tenants.

There are other landlords, whose buildings are collateral and worry that the President’s directive will affect their payment and end up losing them.

Ms Noami Akurut, a landlord at Maroon quarters in Soroti District, said it is early for the President to issue that directivesince people have not been in lockdown for long.

“It’s hardly one month, and shielding the tenants is suffocating some of us. Some of these houses are bank loans,” Ms Akurut said.

Mr Denis Muyambi and Mr Alex Byabasheija, both landlords in Kabale Town, told Daily Monitor that the presidential directive was too harsh because they need to renovate their buildings and pay for utilities.

“After paying government taxes such as property tax and ground rent, it is not fair to issue a directive that landlords should be lenient to the tenants. How do you expect us to survive since some of us, our buildings are the only source of income? The presidential directive is not fair at all,” Mr Muyambi.

Mr Charles Galimaka, a landlord in Buyende, said he also has a burden of paying tuition for his children when schools reopen.

“On one side you sympathise with the tenants because they have been getting rent from doing business and fishing. But I also have pressing needs,” Mr Galimaka said.

Last Wednesday, while addressing the nation on coronavirus, President Museveni ordered landlords not to mount pressure on the Covid-19- affected citizens over rent.

“Landlords trying to evict people during this period because of rent should not be allowed. They are trying to profit from a world crisis. This shutdown is for a limited time. You can demand your money whenthis is over,” Mr Museveni said.

Many tenants such as Mr James Muganzi, Mr Innocent Byarugaba and Stephen Munyaneza welcomed the President’s move.

“I am grateful to President Museveni for the directive to landlords to be lenient to the tenants during this lockdown because we are not doing any business. Forthose that had not paid the rent they should pay after the lockdown but notshifting to new premises,” Mr Ndinomjuni, a Kabale businessman, said.