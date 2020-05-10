Landslides claim three, displace several others in Kween

He said many people have now been left homeless and their crops and animals are covered in the rubble.

Mr Paul Sakit, the Tuikat Sub County LC III Chairperson, said the landslides have caused havoc in the entire Sub County, saying they have erased people’s houses.

Landslides have claimed the lives of three people and injured several others in Kween District.

The landslides occurred in Konba Village, Kere Parish in Tuikat Sub County after Sundet and Kere Rivers burst their banks following heavy rains that pounded the area on Saturday.

Mr Alex Yesho, a resident of Tuikat Sub County, says the dead include a mother and her two children. According to Yesho, they struggled to save the family in vain as they were covered in rubbles.

He, however, said they have been able to retrieve their bodies.

Mr Yesho explained that they are currently experiencing very bad weather, adding that people living in risky areas mainly in the upper belt of Kween need to be evacuated.

“As I speak now, it is even threatening to rain, government should have plans of evacuating people in high risk areas because we are bound to lose more people due to landslides” he said.

