Landslides displace dozens of people in Kasese

By URN

Dozens of people in Buhuhira Sub-county, Kasese District have been displaced by mudslides following a heavy down pour in the area.

The rains have been battering the area since Monday.

Mr Justus Asaba, the Buhuhira Sub-county chairman said that more than 10 homes and several gardens have been destroyed.

He said that some of the families have relocated to nearby primary schools.

He said that Kasese District leaders should intervene to help the affected residents who are in need of relief.

Ms Jolly Masika, one of the affected residents said that she was asleep when water destroyed her house.

Advertisement

Although Masika and her family managed to escape unhurt, she lost her household property and gardens.

"I have lost all my household items and I don’t know how to survive without food for my children,” Ms Masika said.

Mr Habibu Irumba, a farmer in Buhihira, Buhuhira sub-county, said that his garden of beans has been damaged.

"We have been depending on our gardens during this lockdown. With this natural calamity, we need to be rescued from an imminent famine," Mr Irumba said.