By BILL OKETCH

A section of Lango clan leaders have criticised President Museveni for failing to recognise their paramount chief during his televised address to the nation on Sunday.

Mr Isaac Opio Opeo, the speaker of the council of Owitong, the highest decision making body of Tekwaro Lango (Lango cultural institution), said if the President does not recognise Mr Michael Odongo Okune as the legitimate paramount chief (Won Nyaci) of Lango tribal group, they would not work with government.

During his address, Mr Museveni referred to Mr Odongo as his son.

“My son wants to put me in trouble. He is fighting for the chair with his uncle. This is a family affair. I will sort it out,” the President said as he acknowledged receipt of $2,000 (about Shs7.5m) donated by Tekwaro Lango towards the fight against coronavirus.

“If he (Mr Museveni) knows him (Odongo) as his son, we know him as Won Nyaci,” Mr Opio told Daily Monitor on Monday.

Mr Opio added that government gave Mr Odongo an escort in January.

He also claimed that they were promised that Mr Odongo would soon be gazetted as the paramount chief.

Mr Matthew Owaa, a clan leader, said since the President did not recognise Mr Odongo, he should tell the tribal group the person government recognises.

“We do not want government to mix politics with cultural issues,” he said.

The prolonged conflict at Lango cultural institution culminated in the election of Mr Odongo as the paramount chief in 2016.

But the sitting Won Nyaci Yosam Odur Ebii of Lango Cultural Foundation petitioned court, seeking to block his installation in 2018.

When the case came up for hearing, it was found that the Lango Cultural Foundation was illegal and defunct together with all its executives.

The institution did not have a constitution at the time of filing the suit.

Court then upheld the election of Mr Odongo as Won Nyaci based on the 2016 constitution of Tekwaro Lango.