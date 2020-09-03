Lango farmers reap big from watermelon

BY BILL OKETCH

Mr Lawrence Opio, 42, used to grow soybean and simsim for both subsistence and commercial purposes.

However, the crops were not yielding tangible profits owing to the heat wave and unpredictable weather patterns.

The father of four and a resident of Akwera Village, Omito Parish, Alango Sub-county in Otuke District opted for vegetable growing, with his crop of choice being watermelon.

In 2019, Mr Opio then planted 100 grams of watermelon on half an acre of land but the crop was destroyed by floods. Mr Opio then only fetched Shs300,000 from his sweat and the money helped him to clear a loan.

This year, Mr Opio’s story changed for the better. During the Covid-19 induced lockdown in March, he was able to sell watermelon worth Shs1.4m, with each fruit fetching Shs6,000.

Mr Opio says growing watermelon is the best decision he made.

“While my neighbours were selling off their chicken to buy foodstuff to feed their families, I had enough money to buy household items….and that is the real meaning of bouncing back better when disaster strikes,” Mr Opio says. “

In the next season, I want to grow watermelon on a 10-acre land so that I can make enough money and purchase a vehicle to reach the larger market in neighbouring countries such as Kenya,” he adds.

Mr Opio advises other smallholder farmers to adopt watermelon growing since it can grow throughout the year. Also, watermelon growing requires less labour, matures quickly and has ready market.

Mr Patrick Aucu, a farmer in Lira District, says watermelon growing is surely rewarding. “Before the lockdown, I planted watermelon on a one-and-half acre field and I got a profit of Shs1 million,” Mr Aucu says.

Mr David Omega from CARE International says most farmers in Otuke that invested in watermelon are doing much better compared to those that planted other crops.