By AFP

The World Health Organization has reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, as US President Donald Trump proposed hosting world leaders for the annual G7 summit as a sign of "normalization."

The WHO said Wednesday that more than 106,000 virus cases had been reported -- the most in a single day since the outbreak erupted in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

The UN body's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "very concerned" about the situation in low- and middle-income nations.

Latin America has seen infections surge in recent days and, in some cases, countries have reinstated lockdown measures that had been eased.

Brazil has been hardest hit, logging the third-highest number of cases in the world. Peru, Mexico and Chile have also seen steady increases in infections.

Health officials in Brazil reported 1,179 new coronavirus deaths in a single day, although far-right President Jair Bolsonaro remains bitterly opposed to lockdowns, having described them as unnecessary over a "little flu."

With the outbreak in the world's sixth-largest country expected to accelerate until early June, Bolsonaro has refused to accept experts' advice, pressing regional governors to end stay-at-home measures.

And like Trump, he has promoted the use of anti-malaria drugs against the virus despite studies showing they have no benefit and could have dangerous side effects.

Trump, determined to reignite the troubled US economy ahead of his re-election bid in November, said Wednesday the country was "Transitioning back to Greatness" and announced he could host June's G7 summit at a presidential retreat, instead of holding it as a virtual gathering.

"I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David," he said on Twitter.

"The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all -- normalization!"

G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- take turns organizing the annual summit.