Lawyers, politicians petition govt on colonial street names

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

The Britons might have flown out of Uganda to end their colonial administration about 58 years ago, but their impact on the land stayed through some systems the new Uganda adopted.

From the education model to the laws that are still being followed, names of places, key roads, physical features and even human beings have been rooted in Uganda’s post independence times.

Lakes Victoria, George, Edward and Albert are part of the physical features whose indigenous names sometimes appear new to each generation that lives.

A walk in the central business district of Kampala, one is greeted by mostly names of streets that tell which British officials ever had a mark on the colonial set up in Uganda.

Some of the names are Portal Avenue, Burton street, William street, Colville street, Pilkington Road and Speke Road. Fort Portal city is another example of a footmark of the colonial history, though most of the streets bear indigenous names.

Margarita, the highest peak on Mt Rwenzori, is also another name of one of Uganda’s key tourism attractions.

However, a team of concerned Ugandans that includes respected legal brains, politicians and educationists have started a journey of correcting the history that remained on the land despite the bringing down of the British Union Jack and replacing it with the famous-black, yellow and red flag.

Led by Mr Apollo Makubuya, a renowned lawyer and special advisor to the Kabaka on palace affairs, the individuals have petitioned the government to abolish all colonial names and replace them with indigenous ones.

The petition, signed by more than 5,000 Ugandans and addressed to President Museveni, is being fronted by Mr Makubuya, a former Principal Judge and Elders Forum Chairman Justice James Ogoola.

Advertisement

Others are historian and special presidential assistant Prof Lwanga Lunyigo, Buliisa County MP Stephen Mukitale and Busiro County MP Medard Lubega Sseggona.

“The petitioners strongly believe that the continued public display of colonial iconography which glorified individuals responsible for the brutalisation, subjugation and humiliation of colonised people in Uganda (and elsewhere) is a slap in the face of the many brave people that fought for the political independence of Africa from the 15th Century until the late 1960s,” the petition handed over to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga reads in part.

The petitioners argue that the continuous naming of streets and other physical features after colonial masters offends fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals, reinforces and celebrates a culture of colonial supremacy, domination and impunity.

“The removal of these ominous vestiges is long overdue” the petitioners add.

Handing over the petition to the Speaker, Mr Makubuya and his group asked relevant authorities to “take urgent measures.

The appeal

The petitioners asked government to remove street names and monuments that celebrate and immortalise colonial subjugators such as Brigadier General Trevor Teman, Lord Fredrick Lugard, Maj Gen Henry Colville, Commissioner Harry George Galt and the Kings African Rifles who were notorious in their inhumane and degrading treatment of the colonised peoples in the Uganda Protectorate.

They called for archiving in the Uganda Museum all history that has decorated the face of most roads in Kampala. Appropriately labeled, the petitioners argued that the current and future generations can learn about their history behind those personalities, the current names and physical features are named after.

They also asked government to make comprehensive policies and laws to streamline the renaming of geographical features, streets and public places by a representative body in a manner that addresses the legacy of colonialism and oppression.

“Such policies should promote deserving national heroes and heroines as well as contribute to national healing, harmony, heritage and the respect for the protection of human rights and dignity,” the petitioners add.

Regarding the education system, they asked government to revisit the school curriculum, content and methodologies on Uganda’s struggle against colonial rule and meaning of independence to ensure that the history of the country is taught in its entirety.

Financing research

The concerned Ugandans also appealed for encouragement and financing further research and publications into the history of the creation of Uganda and British colonial rule in Uganda.

Justice Ogoola told the Speaker that the colonial history is well documented thus removing these names from the routine viewing along streets and geographical features will not cast dust on it.

“If history was written on the streets, it is not worth being called history. So, let no body tell you that by removing a street name, we will be removing history. Not at all. It is in the archives either in London or wherever and it will never change” Justice Ogoola said.

Prof Lunygo also weighed in saying that there is need for a renaming committee to be constituted to identify worthy Ugandan names basing on the histories of different places.

“I think these problems can be settled if there is a wish. We should not be afraid with the expenses we are going to incure,” he said.

Speaker responds

In her response, Speaker Kadaga promised to seek the participation of the government in considering the petition.

Ms Kadaga, who told the petitioners about how she guided the House last month to save the history of Bunyoro-Kitara from being removed from the education curriculum, promised to table the petition during plenary sitting next week.

“I will be reporting to the House on Tuesday and then we can follow up on it through a committee.