Lawyers split over ULS virtual meeting

By ANTHONY WESAKA

A section of lawyers have petitioned the High Court in Kampala, seeking to halt the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) for all lawyers who subscribe to the Uganda Law Society (ULS), slated for August 7.

The concerned lawyers, among other reasons, claim ULS is not technically prepared to hold the virtual meeting.

They are seeking “an order quashing the entire decision of the Uganda Law Society dated July 8, calling for a virtual AGM on August 7 for the year 2019,” the court documents, in a petition filed last week, reads in part.

The lawyers further contend that since the term of office of the current council of the ULS expired, it did not have the mandate to call the said meeting.

“I am one of the members of ULS that lack technological capacity, skills and preparation to be able to actively and effectively take part in a virtual meeting on e-platforms without first getting trained,” Mr Araali Kagoro Mandela, one of the lawyers, states in his affidavit.

“Council acted irrationally in summoning a virtual AGM without the requisite visual-audio link rules, regulations or standard operating guidelines duly approved by the entire membership of ULS to regulate the online interactions including the mode of conduct, manner of deliberations or voting,” he added.

The lawyers are also challenging the move by ULS to block their colleagues who have not fully paid their membership fees from participating in the said virtual meeting.

Usually, the lawyers’ AGM, is held around April to vote into office new leadership. However, this year’s meeting was disrupted by the outbreak of Covid-19 and the annual meeting has not been held.

This has seen a section of lawyers led by Mr Isaac Ssemakadde solicit signatures from fellow lawyers demanding a new date and mode of convening the AGM to conduct elections despite the government’s anti-Covid-19 measures in place.

Mr Ssemakadde and his group say their is a leadership crisis at ULS caused by the aborted April 4 AGM and the silence of the outgoing ULS leadership.

Leadership vacuum

ULS is being led by Mr Simon Peter Kinobe, whose second term in office expired around April. His successor hasn’t yet been voted into office due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The candidates who have since expressed interest in ULS presidency are; Ms Pheona Wall Nabasa, Mr Anthony Wameli, Mr Bernard Oundo, Mr Nelson Walusimbi, Mr Rashid Ssemambo and Ms Anne Karungi.