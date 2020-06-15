Leader of Opposition in Parliament survives road accident

By TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

OMORO- The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Ms Betty Aol Ocan was on Monday morning involved in a road accident at Bobi Junction in Omoro District.

Ms Aol, who is also the Gulu Woman Member of Parliament, was on her way to Kampala from Gulu town.

Mr Peter Mugabi, the Omoro District police commander said they are investigating the cause of the 2:15 am accident.

“Although the accident was minor because no one got injured, we have launched an inquiry,” he said. “Ms Aol is safe and the occupants of the other vehicles are safe.”

Ms Aol said that all the four occupants of the car escaped unhurt.

“While we approached the Muslim school [Azamil Muslim School], the driver tried to overtake a vehicle but in the process rammed into a stationary pickup vehicle as he tried to avoid a truck that was branching to the school,” Ms Aol said.

Ms Aol, her driver; Mr Denis Nono, an unidentified woman and a toddler were in the LoP’s official car.

Ms Aol said that at the time of the accident, her security team that travel in the lead car were still searching for fuel in Gulu town.

“We left them searching for fuel since there was no fuel at Shell and Total fuel stations where we fuel from. We had agreed that they [security team] would find us at Shell Bweyale in Kiryandongo District and then proceed to Kampala,” she said.

Ms Aol had been evacuated to Gulu town while her vehicle is still at the scene of the accident.

On October 11, 2009, the former LoP Prof. Ogenga Latigo survived a grisly accident on the Kampala-Gulu road.

The accident claimed his driver and a woman who was a Makerere University Business School student.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com