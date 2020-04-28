Leaders want truckers to carry only key goods

By Monitor team

Nationwide- By April 12, Uganda’s confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 54 and there were clear signs that the country’s Covid-19 curve would flatten soon, rising hopes of lifting the month-long lockdown by May 5, as promised by President Museveni, if the situation did not deteriorate.

However, new imported infections by inter-state cargo drivers from the neighbouring countries, especially Kenya and Tanzania appear to have changed that projection.

By last Saturday, cargo drivers accounted for 18 of the new infections out of the total 79 cases recorded in the country. All these new cases were recorded at Mutukula border with Tanzania and Busia and Malaba on the Kenyan side.

Some members of the public say the drivers should be barred from entering the country for the time being as further measures are being put in place to prevent the pandemic.

However, the President insists that government cannot completely stop movement of cargo trucks within or into the country because it will hurt the economy since they deliver essential materials, including food and medical supplies.

On average 1,000 trucks cross into Uganda daily. At Kyanika and Mirama Hills border points in Kisoro and Ntungamo districts, respectively some clearing agents say stopping cargo trucks may not be a solution unless regional governments agree on joint measures to contain the pandemic.

“Had they agreed on some joint measures, we wouldn’t be getting infected truckers on our territory. This is going to cost us heavily and consequently delay the lifting of the lockdown,” Mr Simon Asiimwe, a clearing agent at Mirama Hills border post, told Daily Monitor.

Mr Paul Mukiiza, another clearing agent, says some of the imported goods from Kenya that cross into Rwanda and DR Congo include fuel (diesel and petrol), building materials such as cement, iron bars, iron sheets and wires, rice, wheat seed, spaghetti, salt, cooking oil, powder and soap.

Mukiiza says the importers of the products are Rwandans or companies.

“None of Ugandan-made goods are currently allowed into Rwanda since their borders with Uganda were closed in February last year, but remained open for transit goods from Kenya,” he says.

Mr Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro District chairperson, asked government to only allow a few vital goods such as fuel and medical supplies to enter Uganda as others wait until the pandemic is defeated.

“Our leaders should not sympathise with the importing companies at the expense of lives of Ugandans. No driver should be allowed to cross from one country to another since we have realised that they are the ones exporting the virus to Uganda,” Mr Bizimana said.

His remarks were reinforced by Mr John Mulimba, a veteran clearing agent, who said some of the essential goods which go through Busia and Malaba border points are medicine, vaccines, medical hardware and software, medical vehicles. Others are salt, malt and barley, bottles and tops, lab equipment, machinery and spare parts accessories. He said there are many factories that need these products.

According to Col Milton Rahuka, the southwestern Uganda Revenue Authority regional manager, an average of 80 cargo trucks enter Uganda daily through Mutukula border with Tanzania.

Col Rahuka, however, declined to disclose how much a truck pays in taxes or the key goods currently cleared at the border to enter or exit Uganda.

According to a reliable source in the customs office at Mutukula, the main goods entering through the border are fuel, imported vehicles and grains such as rice, beans, maize and ground nuts.

Mr Sulaiman Kusasira, a trader in Kyotera Town, said government should suspend importation of these commodities for a while until the pandemic is contained.

“If there are no essential goods like medical supplies going through Mutukula, I don’t see any reason why they keep allowing trucks to enter here. Currently, we have enough food here and the vehicles they are clearing add no value given the current situation we are in,” he said.

Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde, an East African Legislative Assembly MP, differed, saying East African governments should continue allowing goods to flow, but prioritise rapid testing of truckers to curb the pandemic.

In West Nile, goods continue to be smuggled into the country through illegal border entry routes between Pakwach to Adjumani districts despite the restrictions by security.

In Arua, traders have continued to send their cargo trucks to Duruba market in DR Congo on Fridays.

They pass through Vurra border point. A truck driver was intercepted here at the weekend as he returned from DRC after his Covid-19 results turned positive. Samples had been picked from him when he was exiting Uganda.

Previously, URA could clear about 20 to 25 cargo trucks daily, but with the Covid-19 crisis and the insurgency in South Sudan, they clear only about five trucks a day.

In Nebbi, the district chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Orombi, said some locals have resorted to barter trade with Congolese nationals, adding that they exchange maize for beans through illegal routes.

Mr Godson Mwesigye, URA Northern regional manager, said the goods imported from South Sudan via Afoji border are mainly logs.

“We are receiving mainly logs. I don’t have information about how much we are getting at the moment and we don’t have control in relation to trade but if the trucks come from (South Sudan) we clear,” he said.

In Kasese, the district commercial officer, Mr Simon Kasereka, said at the Uganda-DR Congo border of Mpondwe -Lhubiriha is currently a transit point where products such as fish imported from Kenya and Tanzania pass to DR Congo.

“Since the Lhubiriha market border was closed, business has been put on halt. Since it was known for fish, traders have instead sneaked to DR Congo to trade in fish that transits through Kasese from other countries,” Mr Kasereka said, but warned that returning Ugandan traders are not safe as they may come back infected with the virus.

“I appeal to government to halt fish and cattle business that attracts our people to cross illegally to trade or get the money and back to the community without using rightful channels. This may end up messing the whole country,” he added.

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Robert Muhereza, Ambrose Musasizi, Felix Warom, Scovin Iceta, Patrick Okaba, Rashul Adidi & Enid Ninsiima

