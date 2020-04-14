Leaders unite against Covid-19

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

Different leaders across the political divide have united in giving messages of hope to Ugandans against the coronavirus pandemic.

In messages posted on different media platforms, both Opposition and government leaders called for unity in observing the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

President Museveni, who is also the ruling NRM party chairperson, in his Easter message thanked Ugandans for observing the directives.

“This an unusual Easter as we battle the Covid-19 challenge but I am optimistic that prayer and science will see us through. I implore you to stay safe and continue observing the health guidelines. It is no longer about convenience, but survival,” the President said.

Dr Kizza Besigye, the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, said Easter festivities have been severely affected.

“Although the penitential obligations of observing Lent like solitude (now isolation or quarantine) and fasting (lack of food due to lockdown and curfew) appear to have been imposed on us without adequate preparations mentally, emotionally and spiritually, now is the time to be at our human best and reach out for one another,” Dr Besigye said.

He said Ugandans must stand with each other during this trying moments and help those in need.

Mr Nandala Mafabi, the FDC secretary general said: “For the first time in our lives, we have had to observe The Way of the Cross in our compounds, celebrating the resurrection of our saviour in our compounds. But all is not lost. We know that more than the physical and mental exhaustion resulting from the Covid 19 lockdown, such times give us opportunity to recognise the good and selflessness in human beings.”

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, the Kyadondo East MP and leader of People Power Movement, a political pressure group, said while the world is faced with the pandemic, unity and hope will see Ugandans through during this difficult time.

“This Easter comes at a time when all of us are battling Covid-19. Many families and individuals are indeed very challenged financially and psychologically. But the story of Easter is about triumph. It is about overcoming adversities. It is about hope,” he said.

Mr Norbert Mao, the president general of Democratic Party, said Ugandans should not despair, but hope for the best.