Legislators to meet EC over scientific elections

By MISAIRI T. KAHUNGU

Parliament has directed its Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to invite the leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC) and task them to explain how they decided on the method of holding the 2021 General Election campaigns.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga made the ruling during yesterday’s plenary session, which followed a heated debate in which MPs from across the floor condemned EC for ignoring the legal framework and banned campaign rallies and instead opted for virtual or digital (scientific) campaigns.

“Let the minister’s statement be sent to the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, which will study it and guide EC on what to do,” the Speaker ruled.

During the debate, the MPs tasked government to consider introducing amendments to the relevant laws that govern the organising of the elections so that the scientific polls being planned for by EC are not held “illegally”.

Last week, the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, released a revised roadmap to the 2021 General Election and issued guidelines, which among others, banned mass gatherings at campaign rallies as a way of curtailing the spread of Covid-19.

Candidates participating in the presidential, parliamentary and local governments will have to conduct campaigns through digital platforms.

On Tuesday, Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Emphraim Kamuntu told Parliament in a statement that the decision by EC to organise scientific elections was informed by the need to ensure security and safety of the people; legal and constitutional requirements; and public expectation of the elections.

The minister said EC was within its mandate to take decisions on the revised roadmap as provided for by Article 62 of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Electoral Commissions Act.

But the MPs said the proposed method of campaigning is likely to be subjected to multiple litigation processes before the nominations and in any case after the elections.

“Why is government finding it extremely difficult to declare a state of emergency to have time for a legal frame work to determine the next elections?” Mr Asuman Basalirwa, (Bugiri Municipality), said.

Meanwhile, MPs representing Persons with Disabilities and the Youth questioned the inclusiveness of the special interest groups in the revised roadmap and the guidelines on how the campaigns will be conducted.

Ms Hellen Grace Asamo, MP for PWDs Eastern, said: “When you are going to use a radio for campaigns, how will the deaf get the message and if you are using TV, how will the blind understand?”

Prof Kamuntu, in response said the process of consultations for all the stakeholders is ongoing hence the views raised by the MPs will also be considered by the EC as it implements the revised roadmap.

President Museveni during Monday’s address to the nation regarding the fight against Covid-19 called upon Ugandans to support and embrace the scientific elections.