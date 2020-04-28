Life after beating Covid-19

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Mr Emmanuel Safali, 64, is among thousands who have recovered after contracting Covid-19 across the globe. Estimates indicate that at least 882,482 people have been able to battle the virus.

When Mr Safali tested positive for Covid-19, he remembers, his blood pressure and sugar levels shot up since this was something he did not expect. He would spend 18 days in hospital.

We approached Mr Safali to know more about his life after recovery.

Just only two days after his recovery, we found Mr Safali supervising his construction site, asked whether this is not too soon, Mr Safali responds with loud laughter saying: “I got enough rest, 18 days is not a joke. Sleeping, change this side you turn on another side, oh my God! I had enough rest.”

Clad in a checked shirt and blue jeans, Mr Safali asked us whether we had washed our hands. This did not only apply to us but every visitor.

But getting an all-clear from his medical providers has not completely satisfied Mr Safali’s fears. How can he be sure he no longer carries the virus, is it safe for him to be with others?

Mr Safali says although he is recovered, given that there are some recovered coronavirus patients who have tested positive again in countries such as China leaves him with some fear. However, he adds that hewill utilise the time he is left with. “I am worried that this could happen, that is my worry now…, and if you see how the advert goes on, it is every possible that you may pick the virus from whatever you touch and the hand is a very terrible thing so you can celebrate tomorrow, four months you die but what can you do? For me, I am not expecting other 40 years,” Mr Safali narrated. Mr Safali is expected to finish his 14-day self-isolation this week.

In a bid to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines of four metres apart, Safali’s wife, Ms Grace Safali, said they have to keep a distance.

“He is back because they said 14 days so I have to be scared but I am stronger. They said four metres apart, so when he is in the bedroom, we are in the sitting room when he is the sitting room we are in the dining, we have learnt to wash hands more often and praying above all. Those are the rules that we have to follow from Ministry of Health,” Ms Safali said.

Ms Safali said initially the entire family was scared when they got to learn that their father, grandfather, and husband had tested positive and that there was no cure.

She said they prayed and communicated better which gave them hope that Mr Safali would get better.

Mr Safali narrates that having a big house has helped carry out his self-isolation after recovery.

Although, he is still jubilating the good news of his recovery, Mr Safali is worried about the loan he acquired before the coronavirus outbreak for his construction project.

“Not only business but the loan that I had acquired, I am a man who had money but went down. Of the Shs500 million, I had so far paid Shs230m…,” Mr Safali adds.

He now plans on ways to convince his bankers to clear him so that he can complete his project.

What about Stigma

Unlike other recovered coronavirus patients who have faced stigma, Mr Safali has received support.

Mr Edmond Safali, the son, said the support they got from different community groups where his father belongs, kept them going.

However, Mr Safali says coming out was a mistake with very many phone calls, interviews but added that he does not regret his decision.

As he bursts out into laughter, he narrates that from the time he came, he has become a celebrity.