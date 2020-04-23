Life-changing lessons Ugandans draw from virus lockdown

By Noelyn Nassuuna

It has been 23 days since President Museveni announced the lockdown in Uganda. During this time, many Ugandans have stayed in their homes since there is no private and public transport and only essential workers have been allowed to move. This comes as one of the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Uganda.

With a lot of time on their hands, we asked people on social media, what they have learnt since the lockdown. Below are the new lessons.



Saving

One of the most learned lessons people talked about was saving money, especially for a rainy day. With many places like restaurants, bars and public places closed, Ugandans have learnt that they can actually save money since they can’t access the places where they used to spend it. Even more, with the state such as the one we are in, many people are relying on their savings to see them through since most of their sources of income have dried up.

“The major lesson I have learnt is saving for an emergency or crisis,” Uncle Morgan Katibu said.

Such hard times have also forced people to plan and budget for the little they have.

“Nature can easily rejuvenate, I can survive on a small budget, family matters a lot, make moments of fun always, and many more,” Yiga William said in response to the question.

Eiru Fred adds that as much as saving is paramount, it is important to have side businesses so that one can still survive during such times. “Saving is so paramount in life and have side business like mobile money coz they are enjoying,” he said.

Paul Wabwire, Princess Precious Titibya , Gerald Psalms Onyapidi and Moses Artus also all said saving is practically a skill that everyone should learn.

And people are learning how to not only save money but food as well. Geoffrey Agaba says, “Well I personally have learnt that one should eat moderately, not eating huge amounts of food.”

Apart from spending wisely on food, others have learnt to spend wisely on other things. Cissy Nakijoba said she has learnt that it’s a walkable distance from Namugongo to Mukono and using a taxi is a waste of money.



Trusting in God

Many people have found this particular time stressful as they are not able to make a daily living. Others have received notices saying they have been laid off or that they will not get pay for the next few months. In times of stress and worry, many people tend to visit church to share their struggles with others and get help, or to renew their faith in God. But because places of worship have been closed, this has become difficult. Nevertheless, many people have turned to God seeking His help so that the situation can normalise again. Others have used the lockdown period to seek God and trust in him.

According to Caro Flower, she has learnt where her priorities are.

“I have learnt so many things. Putting God first in everything I do,” she said. Midala Yokania said he has learnt: “Believing in Jesus as the son of God, as the only Savior,” while Geoffrey Rei Mumbere says he now prays four times a day.



Love for self and others

For many people that stay on their own, there is a chance that you have to learn to live alone and make yourself better so that you can come out of this period a changed person. Also, by staying alone, one is entirely responsible for themselves. It is through this process that some people have come to learn to accept and love themselves more.

According to Billionaress Sandra, this period has not only taught her to love herself but to also love human beings.

“To love me and people a little bit more. Human beings are God’s most valuable creation,” she said. Haddy Nambooze said she has learnt to love her son more than before, while Blessed Becky responded that she has realised she can actually be alone and still be happy.



Brushing up on skills

People have got the chance to try out things they had long forgotten or not tried before. Some are trying out new recipes, perfecting their cooking and making snacks for the home so that they do not have to go to the supermarkets.

Diana Namirembe, who has tried to learn more about cooking is planning on starting a business when the situation normalises. “Frying all kinds of edibles,” is what she says she has learnt, adding, “When it [the lockdown] gets done, I'm making a stall.”

Sam Kisoro believes that this period has made him the best chef because he has been learning how to cook.

“Cooking definitely! I can make the best chef now. Listening to KFM keeps life going & smoother,” he said.

Others have also learnt how to use the available equipment to make foodstuffs that they used to buy from restaurants or hotels. Sylvie Love is one of these and says, she has learnt how to make pizza using a charcoal stove.

Others say they are learning new skills that will help them earn more income during and after the lockdown. Taaka Linda reveals that she learnt how to sew and is now learning new languages such as Korean and Hangul, the Korean alphabet.

While most forms of transport were banned on the road, the President said boda bodas can operate up to 5pm but they should only carry cargo or deliveries. Danny Marks has therefore used this opportunity to learn how to ride a motorbike.



Weddings don’t need so many people

Public gatherings including big weddings and funerals were stopped from taking place. Museveni asked Ugandans who cannot wait for the situation to normalise to only carry out scientific weddings with not more than 10 people. So Vandrach De Ibrahim learnt that social functions for example weddings, burials etc. can be held with few people. That is something that has been visible with many scientific weddings taking place as www.mywedding.co.ug shows.



Politicians and their love for money

With the current topic about some of the lawmakers getting Shs20 million, many Ugandans are not happy. With such an issue, they will always find a way to have a go at the politicians. Very many have taken to social media to condemn the MPs for accepting to take this money during these hard times.

Semakula Meddie has condemned the politicians for being greedy and asked all civilians to pay attention to his view.

“I have learned that Ugandan parliament has got only fools with greedy hearts I wish civilians notice this,” he said.

Ingabire Diouf Kneeq using humour has echoed the same message: “I have learnt that every five years, Ugandans vote robbers and send them to the parliament.”



Humour

Even with all the new lessons, there are some humorous lessons people have learnt some of which are below.

Gabriel Adusa : The word "lockdown". Honestly I hadn't heard the phrase.

Chemi Johnathan: I have learnt that milked milk 1liter is 1,200, and packed milk 1liter is 5000, that a kilo of maize is 300 and the kilo of maize flour/posho, is 2,500 to 3,000. I can tell you, then that when you stick to one or two wives, you save.