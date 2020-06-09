Life jackets remain a dream on lakes

Experts say a life jacket helps one float on water, especially the head, for many hours in case of an accident

By MONITOR TEAM

Residents of Bukakkata Sub-county, Masaka District, are still reminiscing about the June 1 boat accident when five of their colleagues perished on Lake Victoria.

The ill-fated boat, according to Police, had on board at least nine passengers from Senero Landing Site heading to Lambu Landing Site.

As is the case with most of the previous boat accidents, police say the occupants did not wear life jackets.

“We have also learnt that all the occupants were not wearing life-saving jackets; may be they could have been saved,” Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police commander, said.

He said the boat could have been hit by strong waves.

Although government has on several occasions emphasised wearing of life jackets for water transport users, enforcement of the directive remains a big challenge.

Experts say a life jacket helps one float on water, especially the head, for many hours in case of an accident as they wait for rescue. According to Mr Alex Bukenya, a maritime expert, majority travellers on waters have little knowledge about proper use of life jackets.

“Some life jackets are labelled with the weight in kilogrammes, which are either less or greater based on the type of floaters they were made of. A human body is 80 per cent water. Therefore, any life jacket can be of help if it is put to proper use,” he says.

Advertisement

Currently, there are different types of life jackets on the market. However, Mr Bukenya recommends those with inbuilt plastic floaters, which cost between Shs100,000 and Shs120,000 .

Mr Moses Kalanzi, a water safety expert working with Swim Safe Uganda, says as authorities struggle to enforce wearing of life jackets, they should as well work out a programme to equip islanders with swimming skills.

“It’s unfortunate that innocent Ugandans are drowning because of flaws in law enforcement on our lakes. Life jackets work for those who are well conversant with swimming,” he says, adding: “So, let government equip our people with such skills so that we can save lives of water travellers.”

Ms Patience Nabukalu, a regular traveller from Masaka to Kalangala Islands, says although he loves wearing life jackets, most of those provided on many boats are unhygienic and are a discomfort.

During his visit to Ssese Islands in 2017, President Museveni ordered the scraping of taxes on life- saving jackets so as to enable islanders acquire them at reasonable prices.

Mr Vincent Seruma, the spokesperson of Uganda Revenue Authority, says they have already implemented the presidential directive.

“Dealers in life jackets no longer pay taxes such as Import Duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) and the only levy is withholding tax, which is also paid when the customer is non-compliant,” he says.

Despite scrapping taxes , the price of life jackets remains high.

Four years ago, authorities in Kalangala passed a district ordinance to streamline water transport in the area. However, majority boats have continued to transport people and cargo through different routes on Lake Victoria without fulfilling any of the requirements stipulated under the ordinance.

Mr Jjuko says whereas Kalangala District council passed the ordinance, it is the role of the police to implement such regulations as the district lacks an enforcement team to do the work.

But Mr James Apora, the commissioner for the Marine Unit, says it is upon every traveller to be conscious with their lives because police cannot be everywhere.

“The ratio of marine officers to the population using water transport is 1: 100 and that means that inspecting travellers is completely difficult and sometimes impossible,” he says.

Key challenges

Regulation. Uganda’s water transport network remains one of the most forgotten sectors in the country. Most boats on Ugandan lakes are obsolete, unlicensed or uninsured. This has resulted in many fatal boat accidents. A survey done by Makerere University School of Public Health indicates that 2,066 drowning cases were recorded in 14 districts between January 1, 2016 to June 30,2018.