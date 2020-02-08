Lira-Alebtong- Otuke Road cut off by floods

By ISAAC OTWII

OTUKE- Transport between Lira to Otuke via Alebtong district is currently challenging following heavy rains that flooded Napak Bridge.

Mr Geoffrey Okullo, a boda boda rider said that on Friday, River Moroto bursts its banks and flooded Apak Bridge on Friday morning.

The bridge connects Lira to Kaabong, Otuke, Abim and Kotido districts.

“The bridge always floods in case of heavy rain. Currently, the water is increasing and travellers are finding it hard to cross the bridge,” he said.

When Daily Monitor travelled to the bridge, running water could be seen advancing toward a warehouse and a church under construction on Aloi – Olilim road

Mr Bosco Odongo Obote, the Otuke District chairman said on Friday that he did not have adequate information about the situation but he had sent one of his officials to assess the situation at the bridge.

