Live bullets, teargas fired at MP Galiwango’s supporters

BY YAHUDU KITUNZI

MBALE- Police fired live bullets and teargas on Saturday to disperse supporters of Mbale Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Connie Nakayenze Galiwango, who had camped at the Regional Block in Mbale City, demanding to know who would carry the flag for the National Resistance Movement Mbale City Woman member of Parliament.

This followed the delayed declaration of results of the winner between , Ms Galiwango (the current Mbale District Woman MP) and Ms Lydia Wanyoto, the Chairperson of NRM National Female League, after Fridays’ party primaries to choose a flag bearer ahead of the 2021 elections.

Ms Galiwango’s supporters wanted Mbale District NRM Registrar, Mr Boniface Wamunga to declare their candidate the party flagbearer claiming that she was leading by a “big margin” on Friday evening.

Mr Yahaya Mwajje, the Chairperson of Mbale District Youth Council, who is Ms Galiwango’s supporter, said Mr Wamunga was causing confusion in Mbale.

“All the sub- county registrars were manipulated and that is what has caused us all these problems. We want NRM EC to declare the winner to determine the next step,” Mr Mwajje said.

Advertisement

On Friday, at the district headquarters, Ms Wanyoto’s driver was arrested for reportedly tearing declaration forms of Ms Galiwango.

According to Ms Galiwango, out of the 12 sub-counties, she was the winner in 10.

She accused security officers and NRM registrars for trying to change her results.

“Why are you delaying to declare me a winner. Most of the most districts in the country have announced the results, what is special with Mbale. Why have you delayed to announce the results,” Ms Galiwango asked.

Police and UPDF soldiers have been deployed in Mbale city.

The Elgon Region Uganda People’s Defense Force Spokesperson, Mr Jude Wandera, said they have deployed after some residents stormed the Regional Block building, where the results were supposed to be declared on Saturday.

“We had to deploy heavily to calm down the situation,” Mr Wandera said.

According to Mr Wandera, members of the Regional Security Committee are in a closed door meeting to plan how to solve the impasse.

“The committee has asked Ms Galiwango and Ms Wanyoto to bring their declaration forms. We are going to meet them at 4pm," he said.