Livestock traders stranded as police step up operations

By Monitor Team

Livestock dealers in Teso Sub-region are stranded after police and army cracked down on businesses attempting to defy the presidential directives on the closure of cattle markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police fired bullets in the air to disperse traders who had transported livestock and other merchandise to Adipala Cattle Market, Kapelebyong District, on Monday.

“We tried to peacefully talk to the people but they seemed not to listen, there is no more compromise, people should stay away from cattle markets,” Mr Denis Oduc, the officer-in-charge of Kapelebyong Police Station, said.

In Bukedea cattle market, there was a similar deployment on Monday.

Mr Alfred Igune, the mayor of Bukedea Town Council, told Daily Monitor that they would not trade lives for money.

“Bukedea cattle market has been one of the main sources for our local revenue on monthly basis, but we understand the situation,” Mr Igune said.

Mr Hamed Habib, a mutton dealer at Soroti abattoir in Soroti District, said the supply of animals had drastically reduced.

“We used to receive about 20 cattle, more than 40 goats, 30 sheep but since Sunday, the numbers have fallen drastically,” he said.

Mr Habib said they were now resorting to other means of getting animals.

Mr Charles Emetu, a cattle trader in Tubur Sub-county, Soroti, said all cattle markets are under police monitoring, adding that by Monday, all trucks transporting animals were being intercepted at Awoja bridge checkpoint.

“Even though we transact livestock business in homes, movement of the animals will not be allowed,” he said.

Mr Emetu said unlike in Karamoja where there are communal kraals with sellers, its hard to find such in Teso homes since people only take animals to markets.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus task force in Gulu District is holding two South Sudanese nationals who were intercepted at Elegu border post in Amuru District.

It is alleged that the duo arrived at Entebbe airport from Dubai, UAE, on March 21 and were tasked to go through a 14-day self-quarantine.

However, Mr Martin Ojaara Mapenduzi, the district chairperson, said the duo escaped on Monday morning from a hotel where they were staying.

“The Gulu taskforce team brought them back to Gulu Town where they have been quarantined. Our medical team is doing everything possible and this morning, the samples are being taken to Entebbe for test,’’ Mr Mapenduzi said yesterday.

“When the results are out and found to be negative, they will still finish the 14 days and face the law,’’ he added.

In Gulu, police are holding a woman for allegedly stealing a hand-washing container at Gulu Main market

The suspect, also a security officer in the market, is said to have stolen the 140-litre container on Monday.

“She stole it but through our network, we arrested her and recovered the container. It is unfortunate that some people don’t see the crisis the world is facing, but are thinking of how they can profit from it,” Mr Patrick Omaya, the market chairperson, said.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region police spokesperson, said the matter was under investigation.

Residents flee

In Nwoya District, residents fled their homes after a woman from South Africa settled in the area.

It is reported that the woman arrived in Anaka Sub-country from South Africa but did not go through the coronavirus test at the airport.

Mr Geoffrey Opobo, the sub-county chairperson, said the woman and her family had already fled by the time they dispatched a medical team to their home.

Dr Janet Oola, the district health officer, said they had informed officials in Gulu to trace her whereabouts.