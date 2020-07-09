Locals flock makeshift health unit for skilled services

By Sam Caleb Opio

Kyeeya Health Centre II in Namwendwa Sub-county, Kamuli District, has persisted in offering health services to residents during the Covid-19 lockdown despite a host of challenges.

The facility, founded in 2005 by the community, with assistance from Maria Care organisation, serves Kyeeya Primary School and community members.

The makeshift grass-thatched facility, standing on wooden poles, has slowly been eaten away overtime by termites.The standard operating procedures, including social distancing, wearing facemasks and using handwashing facilities are also a challenge to residents.

“Despite the lockdown restrictions, the community continues to seek health services from the facility. We cannot betray their trust because it will send them to traditional birth attendants (TBAs) and unqualified health personnel,” Mr Patrick Mutebe, the chairperson of health centre management, said on Monday.

Community initiative

Mr Mutebe said Kyeeya and neighbouring parishes of Buyende District had few health services, low pit-latrine coverage and few handwashing facilities until they started community healthcare initiatives.

The efforts have paid off for Kyeeya health facility. It offers nutrition, immunisation, deliveries and general health services, which has reduced the disease burden in the community.

Mr Mutebe has also requested International Development Institute Uganda, a Christian-founded charity and development NGO, to construct a patient and immunisation shade.

Ms Eveline Isakuny, the officer-in-charge of the facility, said her team is more focused on preventive than curative intervention through outreaches.

Ms Christine Okalang, the programme manager of International Development Institute Kamuli Area, who acknowledged receipt of the request for the shade, attributed the efforts to team work.

“There is a network of village health teams and community vaccinators supporting healthcare programmes and acting as a bridge between communities and frontline health services,” Ms Okalang said

“The enthusiasm of the community shows they have turned away traditional unqualified health services and are seeking trained health professionals,” she added.

District perspective

Commended. Dr Fred Duku, the district health officer, lauded the health workers’ commitment. “Our health workers have not sat back waiting for government, but taken initiatives, networked, lobbied and reached out together with the community with unsolicited passion, commitment and heroism in hard-to-reach and stay areas,” Dr Duku said.