Locals rough up Rakai District chairman over poor roads

Angry residents of Bulongo, Kayayumbe and Kirundamarigga villages in Lwanda and Ddwaniro Sub Counties, Rakai District have staged a protest over the poor state of major roads in the area.

Many of the roads in the area have become impassable following floods that devastated the area in recent months. They include, among others; the Lumbugu-Buyamba-Lwamaggwa road, which connects to Lyantonde District which was ruined by the floods from Lake Kijjanebarola.

The protestors blame Mr Robert Benon Mugabi, the district chairperson and other leaders for failing to repair the devastated sections especially at Kirundamarigga and Byoolo as well as several impassable feeder roads in Bulongo, Kayayumbe and Nsozibbiri.

On Sunday, Mr Mugabi who was heading to his home in Lwamaggwa, could not pass the Kirundamarigga spot, one of the devastated sections on the road, and decided to branch off and take the Bulongo route in order to connect to Buyamba trading centre and then proceed to Lwamagwa. This is the only shortcut the motorists are using currently to reach Lumbugu and Buyamba.

But as soon as his car was spotted, residents blocked his access with logs and asked him to use the main road which he reportedly failed to repair. His pleas with the protestors were ignored as they insisted that he drives back.

Mr Joseph Kaggwa, one of the residents asked him to contribute at least 5,000 to boost the morale of residents who are fixing the potholes and impassable areas, but Mr Mugabi declined and instead tried to forcibly remove the barricades before he was roughed up by a group of angry youths.

“We are tired of this poor state of roads. We voted for leaders but they have done nothing to the area in terms of development. They just swindle the money. We are left with no option but to rough them up,” one of the residents said.

His bodyguard could not save the situation as crowds kept on swelling and became more disruptive. A few moments later, Mr Mugabi bowed to the pressure and paid Shs50,000 to appreciate their efforts.

The Buyamba County MP Amos Mandela explained that the persistent downpour interfered with plans to gravel the Lumbugu-Buyamba-Lwamaggwa road.

“The road was last worked on in 2012 and there has not been major repairs or upgrade since. But the construction works will start as soon as the floods in certain areas reduce,” he said, appealing to residents to be patient.