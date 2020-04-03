Lockdown: Six arrested for opening shops at Nasser Road

By ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Six people have been detained for allegedly defying President Museveni’s directives in a bid to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The suspects were picked from Nasser Road where they were allegedly found operating their shops yet President Museveni on Monday suspended operation of businesses dealing in non-food commodities for a period of 14 days.

“We learnt that the six were transported in lorry box body up to Nasser Road alongside others who took off when they saw security officers. Security got information about their defiance, a team was dispatched to deal with them,” Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said on Friday.

He identified the suspects as Yusufu Achileo, Pacal Kizito, William Byamusha, Alex Matovu, William Engemu and Meddi Kagoro.

“They are being charged under section 117 of the Penal Code Act. They are currently detained at CPS Kampala,” Mr Onyango added.

In his address on Monday, the President said only food markets and stores/shops would be allowed to operate before announcing a 14-day curfew as part of his government’s efforts to forestall the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“All the non-food shops (stores) should also close. Only food stores, stores selling agricultural products, veterinary products, detergents and pharmaceuticals should remain open.

The Ministry of Health should work out Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for those stores. Many people should not be allowed to congregate there and form lines to buy. Home deliveries should instead, be encouraged,” Mr Museveni said.

According to him, closing non-food shops, among others measures, is better than being complacent only to find out later that too many Ugandans are infected as is happening in other countries.

“If we use a hammer to kill a fly (taking too strong measures to deal with a small problem), it will be better than being complacent only to find out later that too many Ugandans are infected and they're dying as is happening in other countries,” Mr Museveni said.