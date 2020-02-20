Locust-like insects attack crop gardens in Ntungamo

By PEREZ RUMANZI

Farmers in Ntungamo District have raised concern over invasion of insects looking like locusts, which they say are equally destructive to crops.

The insects have invaded gardens in the sub-counties of Nyakyera, Ntungamo, Rwekiniro, Kibatsi, Rwentobo Rwahi Town Council, and Ntungamo Municipality.

Farmers say they are feeding on leaves of bananas and sweet potatoes. “When we saw these insects, we thought they are desert locusts, we cannot tell whether they are locusts or not.

The level at which they eat up the green vegetation is too high,” Mr Sarapio Katusiime, a resident of Rusa in Kataraka Parish, Nyakyera Sub-county, whose banana planation has been attacked, said on Tuesday.

He added that the insects develop from one stage to another very fast.

“We have not seen the locusts and we think these are the locusts or they belong to the locusts’ family. How come they have only come when the locusts are in the country?” Mr Katusiime wondered.

Mr Edward Rubagyera, the chairperson of Kibatsi Sub-county, said: “There are several insects and people think they are locusts. We want agriculture officials to address this before it escalates. They are destroying gardens and different people are reporting similar cases to the sub-county.”

The district agriculture officer, Ms Esther Atwine, however, said the insects had not been reported in any part of the district prior to the coming of locusts.

Ms Atwine said only one locust was found at Ntungamo District Magistrate’s court building on Tuesday and was reported to the district authorities.

“I cannot tell whether they are locusts or not, that is the work of the entomologist. I am yet to get a report about the destruction of the insects,” Ms Atwine said.

Ntungamo District has no entomologist. Ms Atwine said they would investigate the matter.

The complaint comes at a time when banana farmers are in a scare of new banana disease that changes the colour of the fruit from green to black.

The disease that broke out in January has spread to the sub-counties of Rweikiniro, Ruhaama, Rubaare, Ntungamo, and Kitwe Town Council. Scientists are carrying out investigations about the disease.

Government has procured 10,000 litres of Fenitrothion, a phosphorothioate insecticide that is inexpensive and widely used worldwide, for aerial spraying against locusts.