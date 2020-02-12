Locusts leave three districts, head to new areas

By FRANKLIN DRAKU & GEORGE MURON

Three districts in Karamoja Sub-region that had earlier been invaded by desert locusts have now confirmed the insects left to new areas.

Amudat, Nakapiripirit and Katakwi district leaders said the locusts had left by yesterday. New presence of locusts was instead reported in Abim, Agago, Kitgum, Otuke, Kumi, Moroto and Nabilatuk districts.

While the pests have continued to move to other places, little or no destruction has been reported in the districts where they have passed.

Mr Martin Owor, the commissioner for disaster management at the Office of Prime Minister, said no destruction had been reported in the affected areas.

“So far all districts invaded by the desert locusts have reported no losses because we are in the off-crop season period. The locusts are consuming pasture which is currently receiving off-season rainfall and able to rejuvenate quickly,” Mr Owor said.

Mr Andrew Napaja Keem, the Moroto chairperson, corroborated this testimony, saying there wasn’t much destruction in the district because the place is dry.

He, however, said there may be a problem when rains come back and the eggs hatch.

In Amudat, where the locusts first entered from Kenya, the swarms left the area on Monday evening and have not been seen since then.

“I can confidently say there are no locusts in Amudat. The ones that were here moved to Nabilatuk/Nakapiripirit. We also heard reports that there were swarms about 7km inside Kenya and that they were moving towards Amudat. When we sent our surveillance team there, the swarms had moved away. So currently we are monitoring the situation,” Mr Wasswa Masokoyi, the chief administrative officer, said.

Possibility

“Our biggest fear is now the eggs. These insects have left, but we fear that they might have laid eggs which can hatch tomorrow and cause more havoc. However, government is putting in place measures to mitigate that,” he said.

Similarly in Nakapiripirit, the locusts have also reportedly left the district. Mr Richard Lochoti, the council speaker, said the pests hit the district on Sunday evening but have moved to other areas.

“I received calls from kraal leaders in Kalamungole area that all the trees near the kraal had been covered by the locusts. However, the kraal leaders have also reported that the locusts have left the place and they don’t know where they went,” he said.

In Katakwi, the locusts that had invaded Olilim in Palam in Guyaguya Sub-county and Ngariam Sub-county on Monday also left.

By the time a team of officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and district leaders visited the area yesterday morning, the locusts had already left the place.

Affected districts have faulted government for taking long to respond to the locust invasion.

Ms Stella Atyang, the Moroto Woman MP, said government lacks commitment and focus to combat the invasion.

Ms Atyang said government knew about the impending invasion in January but looked on.

“I think our government is not serious. Imagine they are beginning to train people now when the locusts are already here. What were they doing in January when they knew the locust were coming? We would have attacked the locusts before they crossed the borders and sprayed them there,” she said.

However, government has downplayed their fears, saying they are already preparing a taskforce in 17 districts that are at high risk of the invasion.

Mr Stephen Byantwale, the commissioner for crop protection at the Ministry of Agriculture, said due to the constant movement by the locusts, there is need to build capacities of all districts neighbouring Karamoja.

“We have made an arrangement and by yesterday there were regional trainings in 17 most prone districts. This training is being supported because our people need knowledge and is being conducted by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO),” Mr Byantwale said.

“The control mechanism we are putting up needs a lot of resources and as regional governments, we are pulling these resources together to fight the pests,” he added.

Mr Vincent Ssempijja, the Agriculture minister, said they had deployed drones to do the locust surveillance.

“We have deployed a monitoring team to carry out surveillance, with the help of drones,” he said.



Ministry officials visit locust sites

A team of officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Katakwi District leaders yesterday morning visited the sites of the locust invasion but did not find the pests. Mr Vincent Ssempijja, the Minister of Agriculture (pictured left), a team of army officers led by Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, district chairperson Walter Elakas, and other area leaders received no report from local leaders of the destruction. Mr Ssempijja said government had deployed drones for surveillance of the locusts to check in case they caused damage to crops and vegetation. Mr Andrew Ajalimo, the chairperson of Akwarekia Village, Odoot Parish in Palam in Katakwi, said the locusts had a brief stint in their areas but left without causing damage. “Some people didn’t see them,” he said.