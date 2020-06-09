Loggers bring down Imaramagambo forest

By PEREZ RUMANZI & RONALD KABANZA

Leaders in Rukungiri District say unknown people are harvesting trees in Imaramagambo Forest in Bwambara Sub-county for timber and charcoal.

The cutting down of the forest escalated when the Covid-19 pandemic set in. on May 12, Rukungiri District leaders held a meeting over the matter.

“Imaramagambo forest is turning into a playground, the trees have been cut down, lumbering is taking place in daylight and there is much evidence of charcoal burning,” says Mr Andrewson Katebire, the district chairperson, who chaired the meeting.

Imaramagambo is part of the bigger Karinju Forest that also extends to the districts of Rubirizi and Mitooma.

“When we received reports, we swung into action and made arrests, we are investigating them. We also impounded lorries with timber and we hope when investigations are over, we shall have come to the bottom line of the situation,” says Mr Moses Nanoka, the Rukungiri District Police Commander.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Dan Kaguta, says the perpetrators are attacking the inner part of the forest. Even from the fringes of the forest, one can see that tree cutting and charcoal burning has taken place. However, it is not clear whether it is being done legally.

Mr Ashraf Muhereza, a resident of Bugangari Town, claims the trees are ferried from the forest to a store in Omukarere Trading Centre in Kazindiro Parish. “A lorry carrying logs passes here to Omukarere. They have a modern machine there that processes timber,” Mr Muhereza says.

Daily Monitor has not been able to establish whether the tree logs are from the government forest. The chief administrative officer, Mr Elias Byamungu, says he has received reports of the forest plunder and they would address the matter.

Ms Aisha Alibhai, the communication and public relations manager at National Forest Authority, says the staff are inadequate.

“We are managing this forest with Uganda Wild Life Authority (UWA) . UWA has a big force supervising the area, but for us, we have very few personnel. In fact we have less than ten people in the whole area of Karinju,” she says.

Ms Alibhai adds that the Covid-19 pandemic has made people shrewd and they are doing anything to survive. “We also need an armed force to protect our forests,” she says.

Projection

Forest cover. Uganda’s Vision 2040 targets restoration of the country’s forest cover from 15 per cent in 2010 to 24 per cent by 2040.