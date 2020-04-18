Looming job losses brings conduct of govt into sharp focus

By Eriasa Mukiibi Sserunjogi

One of the most discussed subjects in recent times is the decision by Members of Parliament (MPs) to allocate to themselves Shs10 billion in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. Each MP, it has been reported, is to be allocated Shs20m for the fight against the pandemic in their respective constituencies.

If government had decided to put the Shs10b to saving jobs, the money could have been used to keep 3,333 employees at work, each earning Shs1 million per month for three months. If the said employees were to earn Shs500,000 per month, then the number of souls the money could sustain in workplaces for three months would double to 6,666.

We are minded to discuss jobs because most employers are in the process of reconsidering business models and employment for many of their workers in light of the challenges that have been brought about by the measures instituted to fight the virus.

Verma Company Limited, one of the leading importers of motorcycles, for example, issued a notice to its employees that effective April 14, the day President Museveni extended the lockdown for another 21 days, it had suspended all employment contracts until they will be allowed to resume operations. The only benefit employees will enjoy during the period of suspended contracts is medical insurance cover, the memo indicated.

That means their employees won’t be paid for the month of April and can only hold on to hope that they will resume work next month, if the President reopens the economy on May 5. But even then, there are widespread fears about the ability of the economy to pick up fast enough after reopening, and companies like this could be forced to reduce the number of workers.

Another institution whose decision to reconsider paying staff salaries has been widely publicised in recent days is Ndejje University. In an April 9 memo to members of staff, the institution informed its workers that it was not sure it would pay their salaries for this month and subsequent months until it is reopened, since its income is entirely derived from tuition fees. The government closed all academic institutions on March 20 until further notice.

The Sheraton Hotel is another. In a notice sent out on April 14, the hotel indicated that if the situation will not have improved by the end of April, all its employees will be sent on unpaid leave effective May 1. In the interim period, the hotel has categorised employees, and indicated that those with contracts that end at a definite date won’t have their tenure renewed, and all workers on probation are to be terminated.

Verma Company Ltd and Ndejje University are in the category of firms that only started feeling the pinch when government took drastic measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the second half of last month.

The Sheraton Hotel and other players in the hospitality industry, however, had started feeling the heat much earlier on. When Covid-19 started ravaging Europe earlier in the year, a prominent player in the hospitality industry says, hotels and other players in the sector started getting cancellations and drastically reduced bookings. To some hotels, the source says, even refunding monies to clients who had paid and then cancelled their bookings is still a problem.

Priorities upside down?

In view of what was happening in sectors like hospitality, and what would eventually engulf the entire economy, it appeared urgent from months ago that government needed to implement a host of measures to support businesses in order to save jobs and prevent the economy from collapse.

Different sectors, in particular those in hospitality, appealed for government support. No support has come in until now. The government, however, was alive to the real possibility of job losses. On March 30, the Gender ministry sent out a notice to all employers requiring them to furnish the ministry with details of employees at risk of job loss due to the ongoing crisis.

“This is, therefore, to call upon all employers to provide the labour returns and statistics with details of the name of employee, designation, monthly salary and national ID number of all the workers who have or are likely to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the circular signed by Mr James Ebitu, on behalf of the permanent secretary, reads in part.

We were unable to access the data bank of affected employees that government has built through this initiative to-date, but all indications are that the companies that have taken steps to the detriment of their workers are not limited to the three cases cited above.

And as the threat of the virus spreads, President Museveni made an appeal to businessmen to contribute to his effort to acquire more than 2,000 brand new four-wheel drive pick-up vehicles, so that each district may get 10 such vehicles to aid in the emergency response during the lockdown and beyond.

The individuals and entities that respond to the President’s plea have their names read out by the President himself during his televised addresses. As a result of these efforts, sources say, at least Shs4b had been collected from donations this week, and the figure will perhaps be much higher when the President reads out the list during his next address.

If the Shs4b that businessmen have contributed so far was to be put to saving jobs, some Ugandan workers would get reprieve. The Shs4b would keep 1,333 employees at work for three months, each earning Shs1m per month. If each of the workers were to earn Shs500,000 per month, the Shs4b would keep 2,666 employees at work for three months.

One of the businessmen who donated in response to the President’s plea is Mr Sudhir Ruparelia. He contributed two brand new four-wheel drive pickups. If each of the two pick-up vehicles costs Shs250m, then the businessman contributed Shs500m.

The Shs500m, if used to save jobs in Mr Ruparelia’s companies, would keep 166 employees at work for three months, each earning Shs1m a month. If the workers earned Shs500,000 a month, then the money would sustain 333 workers for three months.

To hit the president’s target of buying 10 brand new vehicles for each of the 134 districts – that is 1,340 brand new four-wheel pick-ups, government needs to raise, through donations, Shs335b if each vehicle is valued at Shs250m.

To put it in perspective, Shs335b is nearly the budget of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for the year, and if it were to be committed to saving jobs, it would keep at work 111,666 Ugandans for three months if each of them were to be paid Shs1m a month. If each were to be paid Shs500,000 per month, then 223,332 Ugandans would be paid wages for three months.

If all the money were to be put to saving jobs, then what would happen to the emergency response, one would wonder. The much-discussed Shs10b that MPs have allocated to themselves, on top of their full monthly salaries and allowances, would buy 40 vehicles valued at Shs250m each.

The 40 vehicles would be negligible, in view of the President’s grand plan of 10 such vehicles per district, for they would only cover four districts. But one argument that has been thrown around too often during this debate is this: Why press already stressed businesses for contributions and then convert the money into dollars to import 1,340 vehicles at a time of crisis? Would it make sense for the government to leverage the already large fleet for the public sector during this time of crisis, after all many of its employees are currently home and vehicles parked at homes, and use the money for things that cannot be substituted?

If the government had, therefore, cushioned employers in some ways, the conversation about saving jobs would perhaps be easier.

But different accounts have it that the government is cash-trapped and the President is frustrated by what he sees as weaknesses in revenue collection by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), which could have prompted the recent sacking of Ms Doris Akol and her replacement by Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki, as commissioner general of URA.

Rare case

But if government is starved for cash, why would MPs allocate to themselves Shs10b during this time of crisis?

In a number of countries, for example Kenya and South Africa, leaders and some public servants have taken pay cuts to contribute to the fight against Covid-19.

In Europe, a debate has been raging to persuade big earners to forfeit some of their pay in order to support the continued employment of casual workers and others in their companies who earn less.

The English Premier League side, Arsenal Football Club, was the first club in the UK to have its players agree a pay cut of up to 12.5 per cent for one year in order to support the continued employment of support staff at the club.

A number of top audit companies in the UK and elsewhere had already had their top earners, especially partners, take pay cuts on salaries and bonuses to prevent job losses.

In view of how countries around the world have handled the matter, Uganda’s leaders have come under intense criticism for requiring the citizens to tighten their belts while the leaders have not showed willingness to match the sacrifice.

President Museveni has until now steered clear of outlining an economic recovery plan amid the crisis, only concentrating on preventing the spread of the virus.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija had promised to present to Parliament the government’s economic plan, but two weeks have elapsed since he made the remarks.

The minister continues to meet with different interest groups to discuss the state of the economy. Mr Gideon Badagawa, the executive director of the Private Sector Foundation, on Thursday said they were scheduled to meet with Mr Kasaija yesterday.

Such meetings have been many and the talk of a plan being prepared has been rife. But employers are running out of options every day, and a number of workers are being sent home.

Employers ask govt to suspend NSSF, PAYE

Early this month, employers and workers through their associations asked government to differ collection of Pay As You Earn (PAYE), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and Value Added Tax (VAT) to enable them go through the lockdown that has seen most businesses temporarily close.

Mr Douglas Opio, the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) executive secretary, said most employers were struggling to keep their businesses afloat during the lockdown and want government to intervene by suspending PAYE, NSSF and VAT payments until the situation stabilises.

“Some employers have started telling their employees to temporarily stay at home because there is no work. The situation is not looking good. Unless we take some strong measures, especially from the side of government, employers will not be able to continue,” Mr Opio said.

He added: “NSSF has already agreed with employers to differ payment for three months so that they don’t pay immediately. That will reduce the wage bill cost. But if government could delay to recover PAYE and VAT as well, it would allow employers to continue employing people. But if those things are not possible, we will reach a limit where you can’t continue to employ when you are not making any money.”

His concerns were echoed by the workers represented by Mr Usher Wilson Owere, the chairman general National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu).

NSSF estimated that about 6,800 employers would be affected by this pandemic.

In a notice to employers, Mr Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, said seven sectors had been affected by the lockdown and the immediate aftermath of Covid-19 had seen 33 per cent of them failing to pay their contributions. The affected companies mainly fall in seven sectors of education, recreation, accommodation, food, trade, transport, storage, real estate and construction.

An employer’s view

