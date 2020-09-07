Losers in NRM polls vow to return as independents

BY MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

A section of incumbent MPs of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) who lost in the party primaries have described the process as a sham and vowed to return as independent candidates.

By press time, this newspaper had established from official results that 105 incumbent MPs, including at least 14 ministers, had been defeated in the race for party flag bearers.

On Friday, the NRM elected flag bearers for directly elected MPs and Woman legislators. The ruling party has close to 300 members in the 9th Parliament, giving it a numerical advantage over the Opposition in the entire House of 445 elected MPs.

Some of the NRM legislators who spoke to Daily Monitor yesterday condemned the way the voting was conducted, especially blaming President Museveni’s directive last week that unregistered party members be allowed to vote as long as they could be verified by the village executive committees.

Mr Museveni who also is the NRM national chairperson, on September 2, said after receiving complaints that some party members did not find their names in the register, the village executive committees should allow them to vote so long as they are aged 18 or above and their support is known. The NRM register that was launched last month has 11.9 million members who were supposed to participate in the primary elections.

“Generally, the letter by the President instructing that all who are not in the register should vote caused a big mess for us. It is not only here in Kassanda South but everywhere in the country because I am not the only one complaining,” Kassanda South MP Simeo Nsubuga said.

Mr Nsubuga, who is one of the MPs at the forefront of promoting removal of the presidential age limit from the Constitution in 2017, blamed his failure to reclaim the party flag on infiltration of the electoral process by members of Opposition parties, especially the National Unity Platform, interference by Kassanda Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Everlyn Tinkamanyire and the tycoons involved in land grabbing.

The legislator, who in 2016 defeated former ICT minister Nyombi Thembo, has not conceded defeat to Mr Michael Muhumuza and has vowed to contest as an independent in next year’s election.

“The RDC made sure results for Kamusenene Village where I had got 252 against my opponent’s 23 are not counted and they said I lost by a margin of 168 votes. I will come as an independent for the voters to decide,” he said.

Rakai District Woman MP Juliet Suubi Kyinyamatama said yesterday that she had petitioned the NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, citing irregularities in the process of accepting non-registered voters to participate. She alleges that the process was interfered with by top army personnel.

Notable back bench legislators that have been in Parliament for two or more terms who failed to get the party flag include; Mr Kenneth Lubogo (Bulamogi), Ms Monica Amoding (Kumi Woman), Maj Guma Gumisiriza (Ibanda North), James Kakooza (Kabula), Ms Jalia Bintu Lukumu (Masindi Woman), Ms Elizabeth Karungi (Kanungu Woman), Mr Aston Kajara (Mwenge South) and Mr Margaret Baba Diri (Koboko Woman).

Like the first termers, some of these legislators have vowed to return as independents because they claim the General Election will be more free and fair.

“This was not an election. It was a sham because it had no controls and clear guidelines. I am already in the field as we speak now and the mood of the genuine voters shows they will support my bid as an Independent,” Ms Amoding said.

Ms Amoding, who is among the 25 “rebel” MPs who voted against lifting the presidential age limit, was cleared to run for the NRM flag last month after meeting with the President. She said she does not regret her open mindedness about the age limit issue and blamed her defeat on security operatives who sought to “bring me down.”

Kabula County MP James Kakooza, who has been an Independent MP, said he will seek re-election the same way he did in 2016. “I thought this time it would be different but the worst happened. The inaccuracies in the register cannot give a version of the results expected in the General Election,” he said.

Mr Lubogo on his part said he will contest as an independent because of what he called failure by the election managers in Kaliro District to announce his victory. “An election cannot be organised without rules like a wrestling game. I am challenging the results and I will return as an Independent if my win is not announced,” he said.

Hoima District Woman MP Harriet Businge Mugenyi, who has been in Parliament for about 11 months after coming through a by-election, is not considering contesting as an independent after losing the bid for the Hoima City Woman MP flag.

Efforts to get a comment from Dr Odoi, who has been traversing different parts of the country to settle contestations where results have not been declared since Friday, were futile as he could not pick nor return our repeated calls.

However, Mr Mathias Kasamba, the director for mobilisation at the NRM Secretariat, said the party will soon find a way to talk to the MPs who intend to run as independents. Mr Kasamba refuted claims that the President’s directive to allow unregistered members to vote was the reason some incumbents lost.

“There are so many who won in this election because they were with people. Those incumbents who failed had neglected their constituencies and only went back to seek a flag. But we are going to put in place a remedial mechanism to reconcile them,” he said.

LOOKING BACK

Government failed in March to block participation of Independent candidates when the MPs rejected the proposals in both the Presidential Elections Amendment Bill, 2019 and Parliamentary Elections Amendment Bill, 2019. The proposal was that for one to contest for President or MP as an Independent, he or she must have been discharged from a political party where he or she is a registered member 12 months to nominations by the Electoral Commission.

