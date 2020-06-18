By ALEX ESAGALA AND JAMES KABENGWA

Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago has appointed Ms Doreen Nyanjura as his deputy, replacing Ms Sarah Kanyike who was nominated for a government job at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). Mr Lukwago last week gave Ms Kanyike a three-day ultimatum after President Museveni nominated her for the position of KCCA director gender, community services and production. Mr Lukwago had implored Ms Kanyike to reject the appointment. Ms Kanyike is, however, said to have tendered in her resignation Thursday morning.

Ms Kanyike is a councillor representing Makindye East and was appointed by Lukwago in 2016 to deputise him.

Other appointments included that of Dr Daniel Okello Ayen, who was confirmed as the director of public health and environment and Ms Grace Akullo, who was nominated as the new director of human resource and administration, replacing Mr Richard Lule.

In his nomination letter to the Public Service Commission, the President said: “We have used integrity hunting to identify the persons”. Mr Museveni also directed Public Service Commission to advertise and fill all other vacant positions at City Hall.

Mr Kitaka and Mr Sam Sserunkuuma, who was the acting deputy executive director, will retain their substantive positions as director of engineering and technical services and revenue collections, respectively.