Lukwago orders bus parks on coronavirus

By SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has asked all bus park managers to implement preventive measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) and warned that non-compliant parks will be shut down.

He made the remarks yesterday after inspecting several bus parks in Kampala to assess their preparedness in the fight against the virus.

Speaking to journalists at Namayiba Bus Park, Mr Lukwago said bus parks are one of the black spots for spreading the deadly virus because they bring people from all over the country and the region.

“As we guard borders and airports, we must also watch the inland terminals because they are located in the city centre. We have issued instructions to managers to put up facilities for sanitising in every bus terminal and we have demonstrated with the few facilities we have given to them,” he said.

The Lord Mayor added that buses which operate long routes, especially those plying to countries which have registered coronavirus cases such as Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya, should be vigilant and enforce the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health and other authorities.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago sanitizing travellers in bus at Namayiba Bus park, Kampala on March 18, 2020. PHOTO BY DAVID LUBOWA



“We are worried about the precautionary measures at bus parks because what we have seen is not satisfactory. Some entries do not have sanitisers and thermometers to measure temperature and equipment to measure pressure of passengers,” Mr Lukwago said.

Mr Lukwago asked the bus park managers to ensure all passengers and buses are properly checked and sanitised, especially those entering the country.

Impact on business

Mr Nelson Ssekandi, the manager of Namayiba Bus Park, said the coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring countries has affected the transport business because the number of buses going outside the country has reduced drastically.

“We had about 13 buses going to Nairobi but now we have seven and those going to Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have reduced from 30 to 10. We expect the number to reduce further because the virus is spreading very fast,” he said.

Mr Ssekandi added that they have managed to put up measurers at every entry of the bus terminal.

Advertisement

A man sanitizes before entering Namayiba Bus park in Kampala on March 18, 2020. PHOTO BY DAVID LUBOWA

“We have four entries and exits but we have reduced them to two for the purpose of monitoring the inflow and outflow. We do not support halting the routes going outside the country despite the reduction in number of passengers because a lot of people will be affected in terms of income,” he said.

Mr Richard Walyomu, a health officer from Central Division, urged people to maintain good hygiene because it is the first step to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, the Ministry of Health has reported that there are no cases of coronavirus in the country.