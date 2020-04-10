Luweero farmer donates cassava garden to vulnerable families

At his recent nation address on the COVID-19 pandemic, President Museveni cautioned politicians, individuals and companies against directly distributing food items to residents that could compromise the standard social distancing guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and the International Health Organizations.

By DAN WANDERA

To share the little he has with fellow Ugandans affected by the ongoing lockdown, a farmer in Luweero District has donated an acre of cassava garden to support vulnerable households.

Mr Abdul Ssegawa, 36, a farmer at Buyuki Village, Katikamu Sub County in Luweero District on Wednesday surprised the district COVID-19 taskforce when he approached the RDC, Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, to donate his garden of cassava.

“Some of us are not rich enough to donate hard cash, but I have given what I have as a farmer. I believe that the cassava can be got from my garden at a time scheduled by the district COVID-19 taskforce,” Mr Ssegawa said in an interview at Luweero District headquarters.

The cassava farming is one of Ssegawa’s income generating projects that he supplements with his boda-boda business.

“I also appeal to other farmers who have excess food to come to the rescue of fellow citizens who are in bad need for food mainly in this coronavirus crisis,” Mr Ssegawa added.

Ms Namulindwa commended Ssegawa for the donation, saying it reflects how he cares for fellow Ugandans.

“This farmer is not interested in who gets the cassava, but wants the food given to families that need the food. We shall ensure that the district COVID-19 taskforce gets the cassava and distributes it to families that do not have food. It is not true that all people in Luweero have food at their respective homes,” she said.

Mr Ssegawa, according to Luweero District LC5 Chairperson, joins the list of several other well-wishers who have already donated basic necessities including food items.

Luweero District officials receive food items donated by well wishers at the district headquarters on April 8,2020. PHOTO BY DAN WANDERA

“We have individuals, organisations and companies that have already delivered items at the district stores that will be distributed in line with the recommended government procedures that call for strict social distancing. We thank the Iris Ministries Uganda based at Kyegombwa, Victoria Sugar Works, Golden Crops limited, Dott Services, African Grain Millers, Najjuka Foundation among many other groups and individuals who have already delivered items worth Shs40m at the district headquarters,” Mr Ndawula told the Daily Monitor.

At his recent nation address on the COVID-19 pandemic, President Museveni cautioned politicians, individuals and companies against directly distributing food items to residents that could compromise the standard social distancing guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and the International Health Organizations.