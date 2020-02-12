MP Jackson Kafuuzi takes oath of office as deputy AG

By Moses Kyeyune

Kyaka South MP Jackson Kafuuzi has finally been cleared to serve as Deputy Attorney General.

The stalemate that lasted close to two months came to an end Wednesday, when the ex-FDC turned NRM legislator took oath of office at State House, Entebbe.

The ceremony was presided over by President Museveni who appointed him late last year to replace Mwesigwa Rukutana.

The MP’s appointment had been frustrated by the appointments committee of Parliament chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, which questioned his experience at the Bar.

The committee demanded for evidence that Mr Kafuuzi had competence in handling matters at the level of the High Court.

Mr Museveni, in a cabinet shakeup towards the end of 2019 rewarded courageous supporters with Cabinet positions.

By press time, this reporter was yet to get a comment from the new minister, whose duties take immediate effect.

The delayed clearance of Mr Kafuuzi had left Parliament stranded with electoral reforms. The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs said that they would be ready to proceed with the debate in the House as soon as Mr Kafuuzi takes oath.

It remains unclear whether Parliament will have the bills debated tomorrow (Thursday), now that the ministry is fully constituted.