MP Ssewanyana on the spot for donating Ludo game boards

By DERRICK WANDERA

Photos showing Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana giving out Ludo game boards to his constituents have put him in a spotlight with many people on social media accusing him of promoting gambling and idleness among the young people.

A sizable number of internet users have shared the pictures on different social media platforms accusing the legislator of using a “wrong strategy” to help his constituents get out of poverty through gambling.

However, Mr Ssewanyana, a former sports journalist on Sunday told this publication that Ludo is one of the games that are recognized by Uganda National Council for Sports (NCS ) and there was nothing wrong about what he did.

“I have given out footballs, volleyballs and other games equipment which is not bad. The problem is that this game may be looked at as a gambling but it is recommended by the National Council for Sports and it should be taken in high regard,”Mr Ssewanyana said Sunday.

The opposition MP has been at the forefront of advocating for youth inclusiveness in society, promoting of livelihood programmes, a fighter for equal opportunities and good governance.

Mr Ssewanya who has served a member of different boards of sports clubs including Katwe United Football Club located at the heart of his constituency said that as a sportsman, his constituents need to get the advantage of giving them the best of his gifts.