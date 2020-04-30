MP Zaake transferred to Rubaga hospital

By James Kabengwa

Ailing Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has been transferred from Kiruddu hospital to Rubaga hospital where he’s currently undergoing treatment following alleged torture in police custody.

The MP was transferred Wednesday evening after his family members learnt that his health condition had worsened.

His wife, Bridget Namirembe told journalists that the MP’s condition deteriorated on Wednesday morning from Kiruddu hospital where he had been admitted before he was put on oxygen.

"However, doctors advised that he would need to be in intensive care unit which Kiruddu hospital doesn't have and that's why we asked for him to be transferred to a better health facility," she said.

The MP was allegedly tortured in detention following his arrest on April 19, 2020, for allegedly flouting a presidential directive against distribution of food. Police accused the MP of violating the social distancing guidelines put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona who's also one of Zaake's lawyers said they intend to file court suits against individual officers responsible for the MP’s torture.

"We obtained an order for Zaake’s unconditional release which the police had disregarded. We had to resort to giving warnings to particular police officers that we intend to file individual suits against them for violating rights and disobeying court orders. Hon Zaake collapsed in the night and was put on oxygen. I want to thank Kiruddu hospital doctors who acted swiftly and put him on oxygen. We would be having a different story now. That's how we secured the bond. According to the president he's facing attempted murder charges while police on the other hand say different charges. We think he should not be facing any charge because they have tortured beyond imagination," Mr Sseggona told journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, Zaake cannot stand or sit because he was badly beaten and face bruised.

“He cannot see because something was sprayed in his eyes by the people who arrested him,” Mr Ssegona added.