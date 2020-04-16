MPs approve Dr Atingi-Ego’s appointment as deputy governor

By Monitor Reporter

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has approved the appointment of Dr Michael Atingi-Ego, as the deputy governor of Bank of Uganda.

On Sunday March 29, President Museveni appointed Dr Atingi-Ego as the new deputy governor, of the Central Bank, a day after the Central Bank board of directors, picked the Director of Research at Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, to perform the duties of the deputy governor.

Mr Museveni forwarded Dr Atingi-Ego’s name to Parliament for vetting.

In a letter dated April 7, 2020, to President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, who chairs the committee said that Dr Atingi-Ego’s appointment has been cleared.

“Pursuant to Article 161 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament of Uganda, the Appointments Committee of Parliament has interacted with the above named person and found him suitable and therefore, approved his appointment as Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda,” Ms Kadaga’s letter reads in part.

The position of deputy governor fell vacant about three months ago when Dr Louis Kasekende’s contract ended. Dr Kasekende served as deputy governor for 10 years.

Dr Atingi-Ego is currently the executive director of Macroeconomics and Financial Management, Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa, based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Before that, he served at BoU, as the executive director in charge of research.