By PATIENCE AHIMBISIBWE

Parliament will today debate a joint House committee proposal that provides for mid-term access of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) savings.

The proposed amendments to NSSF Act seek, among other things, to allow people who have reached the age of 45 to access 20 per cent of their savings.

Some MPs have however, threatened to remove the cap and allow NSSF members regardless of age to access part of their savings as long as they have saved with the Fund for at least 10 years.

Finance committee chairperson Henry Musasizi (NRM, Rubanda East) yesterday told Daily Monitor that he had agreed with his co-chair on the Gender committee of Parliament on proposals for NSSF members to access at least 20 per cent of their savings at 45 years of age.

He also confirmed that the NSSF (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be tabled in Parliament today for the second reading.

Presenting the Bill

The Bill, which will be presented by the Gender Committee chairperson, Mr Alex Ndeezi, had been lined up for tabling on the order paper yesterday but time didn’t allow members to reach item 6.

Advertisement

Mr Musasizi, however, declined to divulge details in the joint committee report but admitted that members would have mid-term access once the Bill is passed into law.

“…We agreed on 20 per cent mid-term access. Wait for the details when it is in Parliament,” Mr Musasizi said.

Mr Wilson Owere, the National Organisation Trade Unions (Notu) chairperson, yesterday said workers leadership met the committee and a decision was reached which is now contained in the committee report.

“The report is okay. It is what we agreed on. We want members to access 20 per cent of their money when you have reached 45 years and have worked for 10 years. This is what we have been pursuing right from last year,” Mr Owere said.

“We put the proposal to ensure workers have access to their money at 45 years instead of waiting until when somebody is already dead or retires.”

Other sources told Daily Monitor that the joint committee report also considered unemployment benefits window where members can still access the money if they have been out of job for some time, the medical insurance and housing.

On this proposal, Mr Owere said: “When you are not employed for some time, one can access their money. We are also talking about making sure NSSF looks after its members especially the medical insurance. We have so much land. We want NSSF to build houses and people to have mortgages.”

Other issue

Another contentious issue in the draft Bill concerns the fund management. According to committee members, they have provided for a dual management with Minister of Finance in charge of the money and its investment while Ministry of Gender will handle the social issues affecting the savers.

Earlier, there had been objections from different stakeholders with many insisting that the Fund be managed by minister of Finance and didn’t want mid-term access.

For example, appearing before the joint committee in November last year, Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority((URBRA), Bank of Uganda and Ministry of Finance officials, insisted that NSSF is a provident fund and a non-bank financial institution but not a social security fund and should be managed as such, a discussion Workers’ MP Sam Lyomoki disagreed with.

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Gabriel Gadison Aridru Ajedra warned the committee that splitting the oversight of a large financial institution like NSSF is a recipe to disaster which puts the fund at risk.

“NSSF is such an important institution in the economy and once managed or supervised by two or three agencies will create a stalemate in decision making and therefore create supervisory loopholes. The Minister responsible for Finance is responsible for formulating financial policies in the economy and overseeing their implementation,” Mr Ajedra submitted then.

But the workers’ representatives warned that their money would be at risk if it is only entrusted with Finance ministry, insisting on a dual management.

There have been several requests from the workers to access their NSSF money following the outbreak of coronavirus in March with many left without jobs after companies closed. The committee declined the requests and so was NOTU leadership.

It is not clear whether the joint committee adopted URBRA proposal to change the Fund’s name from NSSF to a provident fund.

URBRA officials told MPs last year that the use of the words ‘social security’ in the name of the fund is misleading and that NSSF doesn’t carry out a function of social security.