MPs have no power to probe court orders - judge

By EPHRAIM KASOZI & JULIET KIGONGO

It is illegal for Parliament or its committees to review court orders and judgments, court has declared.

“No constitutional power resides in Parliament or committees to call for review or scrutiny of the decisions of courts of law.

To do so would be for Parliament to constitute itself into an appellate body over decisions of courts and usurp such powers not vested in the legislature,” High Court judge Andrew Bashaija ruled in a judgment on Friday.

The ruling arose from a petition challenging the decision of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) demanding the Solicitor General and Attorney General to avail details of court judgments where government lost for the committee’s review.

However, three people Jamada Baligobye, Augustine Ceaser Luseesa and John M Nsubuga accused PAC of overstepping its mandate by seeking to review court judgements.

The judgments contained court orders compelling government to pay the compensations awarded to complainants. This was in respect to cases which government lost and was ordered to compensate the complainants. On August 26 last year, PAC asked for dates of judgments, the trial judges and lawyers involved and the compensation amounts awarded.

The PAC chairperson was jointly sued with the Attorney General, the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Treasury.

But Justice Bashaija said PAC’s decision is illegal and offends the doctrine of separation of powers and independence of the Judiciary.

“A declaration doth issue that the directions, requisitions, orders and or decision by the chairperson of PAC in the proceedings to be availed details of mandamus payments for scrutiny and reviewing including case determination dates, lawyers involved, presiding judges of court awards amounts to interference with execution orders, is contemptuous, illegal, ultra vires, unconstitutional and a direct affront of the doctrine of separation of powers,” he ruled.

Justice Bashaija also said the secretary to the Treasury is statutory-bound and obliged to pay court awards once orders are issued against government.

The judge also stopped PAC from deliberating, reviewing or seeking to approve or direct on payments of court awards and interfering in anyway whatsoever with the execution of the court orders.

“An injunction doth issue restraining the respondent, Parliament, and all state organs from reviewing/ scrutinising, investigating, deliberating, discussing, seeking to approve and or interfering in anyway whatsoever with execution of court orders and or payment under court awards,” the court ordered.

MPs reaction

Jessica Ababiku (Adjumani Woman: “Parliament is a people’s institution. It handles issues of national concern and if somebody brought an issue in the House, for proceedings to be done as per rules of procedure, Parliament has the mandate to seek more evidence. Therefore, court judgments can be part of the documents that Parliament may need to look at. We don’t review court decisions but just to guide in the proceedings.”

Patrick Kasumba (Bujenje County). “Legally, Parliament cannot review decisions of court. If someone is aggrieved, he can appeal to a higher court and if the matter is political in nature, they can seek a review before the East African Court of Justice. In matters which are contentious, we consult the Speaker for guidance.”

Mathias Mpuuga (Masaka Municipality): “I have not read the judgement but the only matters which Parliament cannot discuss are those where the contention is subjudice. Where the matter relates to accountability, Parliament has the powers to seek documents because it appropriates funds.”