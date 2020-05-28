MPs want curfew time adjusted

By URN

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has observed a need to adjust the curfew time which currently starts at 7pm to ensure that Ugandans are not caught on the wrong side of the law.

Curfew has been running for almost two months, as part of the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The curfew, however, became hard to maintain after the government eased restrictions and allowed private cars to return on the roads.

On Tuesday, which was the first day for the return of private vehicles on the roads, the police impounded hundreds of vehicles at different roadblocks after the drivers failed to beat the set curfew time.

During the Wednesday plenary session, some legislators raised the issue on the floor of Parliament as a matter of national importance. They said all those that have been caught on the wrong side of the law are not necessarily doing it on purpose.

Bugabula County South MP, Mr Henry Maurice Kibalya, told Parliament that the curfew directive has not only landed private car owners in trouble but also many Ugandans who have since the lockdown been severely beaten and others killed by law enforcers for failing to adhere to the set guidelines.

He was supported by Ms Franca Akello, the Agago Woman MP who said that many of her constituents have fallen victim.

“Last week, a young girl in primary five who was returning from grinding millet for the family was beaten and almost left for dead by an LDU,” she said.

Kasambya County MP, Mr Gaffa Mbwatekamwa said that there is need for curfew time to be extended as the country moves towards easing the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease.

He also said that the directive by President Yoweri Museveni to allow movement of private cars has created traffic jam making it difficult for people to observe the 7 O'clock curfew hour.

“As we are aware that President allowed private cars to move and of course that created traffic jam, also considering our poor road network due to poor planning. Madam Speaker, my concern is that I saw people who were caught up in jam being arrested and detained in their cars. I saw a certain gentleman who had children in the car and they were not allowed to get out,” he said.

In agreement with the legislators, Ms Kadaga noted that perhaps government needs to work out a solution, to either reduce the working hours of people or adjust the curfew. She also added that police needs to be considerate while enforcing the directives.

“Yesterday I watched on TV the various road blocks where hundreds of people had been caught up in the curfew. It’s true that we have traffic jam in this country, even when I was going home at 6 O’clock, there was already traffic jam. I think ultimately the President may have to adjust the time by taking into account the working hours,” she said.