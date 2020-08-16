MV Sigulu makes maiden trip to Namayingo District

By PHILIP WAFULA

Residents of Namayingo broke into celebration after the MV Sigulu made its maiden expedition to the isolated island district a year after undergoing trials on Lake Victoria.

The vessel had since December 2018 docked at Walukuba-Masese Division in Jinja City, prompting questions.

Mr Peter Okumu Wanda, the Namayingo District speaker, for instance, demanded in February that the vessel needs to dock at the Island “to give residents assurance that it exists, and it is theirs”.

MV Sigulu, a government undertaking, was constructed by JGH Marine, a Danish firm, at a cost of Shs16b to connect Sigulu and Lolwe Islands to Lugala mainland in Namayingo District.

Mr Okumu said the ferry was, upon completion, supposed to be taken to Sigulu Island as ‘an Easter gift’ from the government. “Though this time, most of district leadership was aware of the coming of the vessel, residents weren’t. This is a very big achievement for the island. We are glad that the government has kept its promise and I am optimistic that the vessel is going to help many people,” he said.

Mr Okumu was, however, quick to add that despite the vessel docking, Bumalenge and Watega landing sites in Sigulu and Bukana sub-counties respectively are not yet ready, although plans are underway to commence the construction of Kandege Landing Site in Lolwe Sub-county.

“The docking sites are not ready but at least the vessel is now floating on the waters of Namayingo District,” he added.

Advertisement

Mr Mark Ssali, the Uganda National Roads Authority spokesperson, confirmed that the ferry docked at Namayingo on Friday last week, but operations have not officially started.

“It will be launched sometime next month but at the moment, it is undergoing more tests and trials,” Mr Ssali explained.

To allay Mr Okumu’s fears of landing sites not being complete, Mr Ssali said the vessel is helping to transport equipment to work on the very landing sites.

“The landing sites are a priority and tests are just inevitably part of the process,” he said.

Mr Ssali said the ferry builders suffered delays thus handing over the vessel in May.

He added that the recent rise in water levels also affected the progress of construction of the docking sites.

“Temporary docking sites are, however, being finalised to enable the ferry to commence operations and construction of permanent ones are also ongoing,” he noted.