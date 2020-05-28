Maj Gen Lokech held for assaulting traffic officer

By Andrew Bagala

Police have detained Maj Gen Paul Lokech after an alleged confrontation with a senior traffic police officer on Namugongo Road, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango confirmed told Daily Monitor that Maj Gen Lokech is currently detained at Central Police Station, but described the incident as minor and they are working on resolving it.

"It is a minor incident. The Commander Kampala Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Mr Moses Kafeero is mediating between the two parties," Superintendent of Police Onyango said.

It is alleged that Maj Gen Lokech was driving on the road shoulder during the traffic jam near Agenda 2000 entertainment centre on Namugongo Road towards 7pm when he was stopped by the Regional Traffic police officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Ruth Kobutungyi.

The Major General, who was dressed in civilian clothes, allegedly got out of the car and assaulted the traffic officer and later picked his firearm to threaten the traffic police officer.

The unarmed traffic police officer removed the key from Major General's car and retained it before seeking help from her supervisors.

Commissioner Kafeero drove to the scene, rescued his officer and also ordered Maj Gen Lokech into his car.

He drove the army general and ASP Kobutungyi to Central Police Station in Kampala where two groups are being asked to reconcile.

But sources say the female police officer was still insisting on opening an assault charge and traffic offence against the army general.

Army spokesman Brig Richard Karemire declined to comment saying the issue should be handled by police.

In December 2019, Maj Gen Lokech was sent to South Sudan on an assignment "to monitor on behalf of the guarantors of the South Sudan peace process, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan."

He is known for having defeated Somali insurgents, Al shabaab, and chased them out of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The incident comes days after a traffic police officer, PC Innocent Ayesigye, was allegedly knocked by a High Court judge, who was driving a Toyota Rav4 in company of his police bodyguard, at Namanve on Jinja Road.

PC Ayesigye later succumbed to injuries and was buried today in Rwamabondo village, Ntungamo District.

There have been several cases where army officers and civilians have been accused of beating up traffic officers.

Brig Matayo Kyaligonza was accused of beating up a female traffic police officer on Jinja Road.

The officer later opened an assault case against him, but he has been able to put the case on pose in the High Court.

