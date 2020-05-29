Maj Gen Lokech released without charges, cautioned

By ANDREW BAGALA

Police in Kampala on Thursday evening briefly held Maj Gen Paul Lokech after an alleged confrontation with a senior traffic police officer on Namugongo Road, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango told Daily Monitor on Thursday evening that Maj Gen Lokech had been taken to Central Police Station, but described the incident as minor and they are working on resolving it.

"It is a minor incident. The Commander Kampala Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Mr Moses Kafeero is mediating between the two parties," Superintendent of Police Onyango said.

It is alleged that Maj Gen Lokech was driving on the road shoulder during the traffic jam near Agenda 2000 entertainment centre on Namugongo Road towards 7pm when he was stopped by the Regional Traffic police officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Ruth Kobutungyi.



The Major General, who was dressed in civilian clothes, allegedly got out of the car and assaulted the traffic officer before he picked his firearm to threaten her.

The unarmed officer removed the key from Major General's car and retained it before seeking help from her superiors.

Commissioner Kafeero drove to the scene, rescued his officer and also ordered Maj Gen Lokech into his car.

He drove the army general and ASP Kobutungyi to Central Police Station in Kampala where they were asked to reconcile.