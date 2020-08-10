Mak deputy Vice Chancellor contestants make presentations today

By Damali Mukhaye

Three professors, who were shortlisted to compete for the job of the Makerere University deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and Administration (DVCF&A), will today make public presentations to demonstrate why they are the suitable candidates for the job.

High Court last year nullified the appointment of Prof William Bazeyo as the university deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and Administration on account that he was recruited irregularly.

The court said the university’s Search Committee violated its mandate as set out in terms of reference when they forwarded only his name to the university Senate for onward submission to the University Council for approval.

According to the statement from Makerere University’s principal public relations officer, Ms Rita Namisango, the Senate search committee shortlisted three names.

The three include Prof Bazeyo, who is the current acting DVCF&A, Prof Anthony Mugisha of Veterinary Sciences and Socio-economics, and Associate Prof Allan Mulengani Katwalo, the dean school of business and applied technology at Clark International University.

The three are slated to present before the public in the Main Hall and they are supposed to give reasons as to why they should be given the top position.

The search committee is slated to forward three names to the Senate and to the University Council with their scores from the interviews, public presentation and their qualifications and the Council will select one candidate with the highest marks.

Ms Namisango said physical attendance will be restricted following the Standard Operating Procedures for Covid-19 prevention.

She said physical attendance will be on first come, first serve basis while others can use Zoom to attend the presentations.

About the candidates

Prof Mugisha

He is currently aprofessor in the Department of Livestock and Industrial Resources (COVAB) at Makerere University. He has been at the university for the last 24 years and served in various capacities such as head of department and Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Resources.

His academic background spans across Veterinary Sciences, Business Management and Agricultural economics disciplines. He has an MBA from ESAMI, a Ph.D from Reading University, School of Agriculture, Policy and Development, an MSc in International Animal Health from Edinburgh University, and a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine (BVM) of Makerere University.

He has carried out research in Health, Animal Health, and Animal Production and Socio-economics. He has published more than 20 articles in International revered journals. He has supervised more than 20 MSc and five PhD students.

Prof Bazeyo

Is the current acting DVCF&A at Makerere University and a former substantive DVCF&F before his appointment was quashed.

He was formerly an Associate Professor of Occupational Medicine at the College of Health Sciences, School of Public Health and the Dean of the School.

Bazeyo earned a Bachelor’s degree of Medicine and Surgery at Makerere University, Master’s of medicine in occupational health from Yong loo lin schools of medicine at National University of Singapore, and a doctorate of public health degree from Atlantic international University.

He has been at Makerere University for the last 20 years and served in various capacities and has done research and published in several areas including healthcare financing and leadership.

Prof Mulengani

He is the current dean of School of Business and Applied Technology (SOBAT) at Clark International University. He has previously been in consultancy, enterprise, and business development services, executive development and leadership development in Uganda and across the region.

He is previously the dean of the School of Business at Kabark University, the Director of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness at Strathmore University in Kenya. He holds a PhD in Strategic Management from Bradford School of Management, Bradford University in the UK, a Masters of Business Administration and a Bacholar of Arts from Makerere University.