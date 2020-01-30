Makerere scientists develop machine to monitor air quality

By Tonny Abet & Elizabeth Kamurungi

A team of scientists from Makerere University have manufactured machines that monitor air quality with installations so far made in Kampala and other regions of the country.

Mr Engineer Bainomugisha, the AirQo project leader, said the technology gathers and provides important data about air.

“We have established this as the central point in the country to provide government and researchers with quality data about the trends of air quality for evidence-based decision making,” Mr Bainomugisha said.

“Air pollution is an increasing public health challenge. It has so many health effects and many studies have shown that air pollution is bad for our health but we also know there is a gap. We do not know what kind of pollution it is and what kind of pollution is there,” he said.

The AirQo Monitor is a small machine fitted onto rooftops and motorcycles to collect specific information about pollutants.

According to Mr Bainomugisha, their data on the emissions and air quality give strong evidence on decisions by government to stop importation of used cars older than 15 years.

The monitor has been developed to fit the environmental conditions to address the incompatibility issues that do not allow the use of other monitors.

Mr Paul Green, a member of the team, said accurate data is crucial in forming decisions and policies to address public health issues.

“If you look at Africa, there is a big gap, there is hardly any air quality monitoring that happens here at all…A big part of the project is to introduce low cost monitors,” Mr Green said during an interview.

“A lot of the particles we are measuring are a thirtieth of the size of a hair and so these pollutants you can necessarily see them, you cannot smell them and they go into your lungs, because they are so small they do damage not just to your breathing but they can get into your blood stream and cause heart disease, kidney problems and other diseases,” Mr Green said.

How the machine works.

The monitor is manufactured and assembled at Makerere University. It has two air sensors, temperature and humidity monitors, a GPS to indicate its location.

The machine is run on batteries or solar energy. The data is then transmitted to a software at the centre after every two minutes for data analysis to interpret the data.

The device will be officially launched on February 26.

Nema responds

Mr Tony Achidro, the Senior Public Relations Officer, said air quality monitoring is an important element to National Environmental Management Authority (Nema).

He said they are working with the Makerere University scientists to tackle pollution.

“As Nema we have two air quality monitoring machines and we have our inspectors that monitor them and generate reports. However, there are a number of independent bodies such as Makerere University and American Embassy and we share data,” Mr Achidro said.

