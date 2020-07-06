Makerere starts work scheme for the needy

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Makerere University has approved a policy that will see a work scheme established for vulnerable students to earn tuition by working for the institution.

The vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, in an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday said the policy, which awaits approval of the University Council, will integrate students in the institution’s activities and provide opportunities for the economically disadvantaged learners to raise money for tuition.

According to Prof Nawangwe, the university will stop employing contractors and instead hire disadvantaged students to do work that does not require technical skills.

“The students will be invited to do those jobs and we shall agree with them on the payment plans. If the student tells us to keep their money for tuition, we shall do that. If they want to be given the money to manage it themselves, well and good,” he said.

Prof Nawangwe cited jobs such as cleaning, mass registration of students, painting and slashing, among others, as those that can be done by the students.

He, however, said there will be conditions for students to access these jobs.

The vice chancellor said such students should be performing well in their respective courses and well behaved.

He also said the jobs will go to the most disadvantaged students who have been finding difficulties in paying their fees.

“We are going to advertise these jobs and the students will have to compete for them,” Prof Nawangwe said.

He said they will ask the University Council to approve the policy so that it starts as soon as possible.

This move has been welcomed by the students’ leadership.

The guild president, Mr Julius Kateregga, said they have been pushing for the policy since last year.

“A number of students have been approaching us to raise money for tuition and it was becoming very difficult for us to fundraise the money for them. We asked the university to introduce this scheme so that students can be given jobs that do not require technical knowledge,” Mr Kateregga said.

He said they have not yet agreed with the university on the criteria of choosing the students but added that the most vulnerable students should be given first priority.