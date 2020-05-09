Man accused of killing his wife, two children, arrested

By ANDREW BAGALA

KAMPALA- Police have arrested a boda boda operator who allegedly killed his wife and two children on Friday at Banda “B” Zone, Nakawa Division, Kampala.

The suspected has been indentified as Yasin Mbago.

According to Mr Luke Owoyesigire, theKampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson , the suspect who was arrested in Luuka District, is detained at the Central Police Station in Luuka town pending his transfer to Jinja Road Police Station in Kampala.

It’s alleged that he strangled his wife and two sons and fled.

It's alleged that the suspect packed bodies of his victims in polythene bags that he abandoned in his house.

The suspect's slain wife was identified as Carol Namboozo, 25, who hailed from Nabumali. The children were only identified as Shaban,7 and four-year-old Musa.

Advertisement

Some residents said that the suspect has been assaulting his wife regularly.

Yesterday, in Masaka town, a reservist shot dead two people before being shot dead, minutes later, by security personnel who were trying to arrest him.